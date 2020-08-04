CPI(M) leader Rajaiah dies of COVID-19 in Telangana

Senior CPI(M) leader and former MLA in Telangana, Sunnam Rajaiah, who is known for his simplicity, died of COVID-19. Following the announcement of his demise, condolences began pouring in from across political divide.

He was 62. Rajaiah, who represented Bhadrachalam in the Legislative Assembly thrice (1999, 2004 and 2014), died while being shifted to a hospital in Vijayawada late on Monday night, CPI (M) sources said here on Tuesday.

He is survived by wife and four children, they said. Rajaiah, who is remembered for taking up the cause of tribals, led a simple life.

There were occasions when he was spotted coming to the state assembly in an autorickshaw or a two-wheeler. Telangana Chief Minister K Chandrasekhar Rao, former CPI General Secretary S Sudhakar Reddy and several other political party leaders condoled the demise of Rajaiah.

Expressing grief over the demise of Rajaiah, Sudhakar Reddy said the departed leader was a dedicated Communist who remained committed to the party in spite of various hurdles.