Police stations shut down for decontamination after COVID-19 cases

In the Free State, the Bronville Community Service Centre (CSC) will temporarily operate from the United Apostolic Faith Church and the number to be used during the closure is 082 466 6708.

04-08-2020
The SAPS Mangaung CSC will operate from a mobile unit placed outside the police station.  Image Credit: Twitter(@SAPoliceService)

A number of police stations have shut down for decontamination after members in different provinces tested positive for COVID-19.

Bronville, Kopanong, Virginia, Mangaung, Sun City and Delmas police stations are among those affected.

The Kopanong CSC will operate from the Victim Empowerment Centre situated at the back of the police station.

The numbers to be used for emergencies are Station Commander - 082 370 9600; Detective-Commander - 082 301 6383.

The Virginia CSC will operate from the Detective Building located on Civic Road. The alternative numbers to be used are 057-9108280/1/; Station Commander - 079 505 3222; Visible Policing Commander - 082 465 3011.

The SAPS Mangaung CSC will operate from a mobile unit placed outside the police station. For any emergencies and complaints, the community can contact the station commander, Brig Winnie Mokalake - 082 491 3029; Colonel Lefela - 063 688 2692.

In the North West province, SAPS Sun City police station will now operate from a mobile CSC placed in front of the police station. The old police station telephone number is not working, but the station can be reached on 0609877595.

In Mpumalanga, the SAPS Delmas police station CSC telephone lines will not be accessible for the duration of the closure. For this reason, members of the community who need assistance should contact 082 352 3460; Station Commander Colonel Sipho Sithole - 082 0651 028.

SAPS management has apologised for any inconvenience caused.

(With Inputs from South African Government Press Release)

