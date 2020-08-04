Patnitop land grab case: CBI searches at 11 locations in J-K

Patnitop land grab case: CBI searches at 11 locations in J-KPTI | New Delhi | Updated: 04-08-2020 15:48 IST | Created: 04-08-2020 15:48 IST
The CBI on Tuesday conducted searches at 11 locations in Jammu and Kashmir, including at the residential premises of the then CEOs of Patnitop Development Authority, for alleged land encroachment in the tourist area in Udhampur district, officials said
The searches are spread at 11 location including Jammu, Udhampur and Kathua districts at the offices and residential premises of public servants including former CEOs, Patnitop Development Authority--KK Gupta, MA Malik and SM Sahni they said
The CBI had conducted a preliminary enquiry on the directions of the Jammu and Kashmir High Court following which an FIR has been registered, they said.PTI ABS DVDV
ALSO READ
Vijayvargiya terms August 5 as historic day for Ram Temple, Jammu and Kashmir
LeT's terror funding module busted in Jammu, 1 held
Old map of Jammu and Kashmir changed in NCERT Class 12 textbook
Inmates in Jammu's Amphalla Jail use 'Mulakaat' video facility to interact with family
Over 300 people fined for flouting COVID curbs in J-K's Udhampur