Patnitop land grab case: CBI searches at 11 locations in J-K

The CBI on Tuesday conducted searches at 11 locations in Jammu and Kashmir, including at the residential premises of the then CEOs of Patnitop Development Authority, for alleged land encroachment in the tourist area in Udhampur district, officials said

The searches are spread at 11 location including Jammu, Udhampur and Kathua districts at the offices and residential premises of public servants including former CEOs, Patnitop Development Authority--KK Gupta, MA Malik and SM Sahni they said

The CBI had conducted a preliminary enquiry on the directions of the Jammu and Kashmir High Court following which an FIR has been registered, they said.PTI ABS DVDV