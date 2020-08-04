HP: Coronavirus patient escapes from Covid care centre near Shimla

A coronavirus patient, who was admitted to a dedicated COVID care centre in Himachal Pradesh's Shimla district, has escaped, police said on Tuesday. A resident of Kashmir, the COVID-19 patient was admitted to the centre in Mashobra, around 10 km from Shimla, on July 14, they said. According to police, the patient escaped on Sunday night and reached Jammu on Monday, they said. The Jammu and Kashmir authorities were informed and a first information report (FIR) was registered against the man at Shimla's Dhalli Police Station under relevant sections, they added.