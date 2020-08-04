Left Menu
Yediyurappa under treatment for COVID, holds review meeting from hospital

"Chief Minister B S Yediyurappa held a review meeting over phone with officials regarding increase of ventilator beds in the state today," his office said in a statement. Yediyurappa is undergoing treatment for coronavirus at Manipal Hospital.

Updated: 04-08-2020 18:41 IST | Created: 04-08-2020 18:41 IST
Karnataka Chief Minister B S Yediyurappa on Tuesday held a review meeting with officials from a hospital where he has been admitted for COVID-19, on increasing ventilator beds in the state. "Chief Minister B S Yediyurappa held a review meeting over phone with officials regarding increase of ventilator beds in the state today," his office said in a statement.

Yediyurappa is undergoing treatment for coronavirus at Manipal Hospital. He was admitted on Sunday night after he tested positive for COVID-19 and doctors have said he is "doing well" and is "clinically stable".

According to the release, 681 ventilators have been received by Karnataka from the Centre under PM-CARES. Another 1,279 ventilators allotted to the state by the union Government of India, will be received this month.

Of the 681 ventilators, 166 were installed in Bengaluru city and 169 in other parts of the state, it said, adding that the remaining 346 would be installed by the end of this week. The Chief Minister also asked officials to appoint necessary staff like anaesthetics, paramedics and nurses who are required to utilise these ventilators immediately, the CMO statement said.

He also directed considering the requests of private hospitals in Bengaluru for ventilators temporarily for COVID purposes and decide the terms and conditions, it added. Meanwhile, Manipal Hospital said in a release that the Chief Minister continues to remain stable since his admission and has been responding to treatment.

"He is cheerful and attending to his activities. He is closely being monitored by an expert panel of doctors," it said.

