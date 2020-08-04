Left Menu
Development News Edition

Sushant's death case should not be made into a 'Peepli Live': Manoj Jha

While appealing for an impartial Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) probe, Rashtriya Janata Dal (RJD) leader and Rajya Sabha MP Manoj Jha urged people not to make late actor Sushant Singh Rajput's death case into a 'Peepli Live'.

ANI | New Delhi | Updated: 04-08-2020 19:42 IST | Created: 04-08-2020 19:42 IST
Sushant's death case should not be made into a 'Peepli Live': Manoj Jha
RJD leader Manoj Jha (File photo). Image Credit: ANI

By Joymala Bagchi While appealing for an impartial Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) probe, Rashtriya Janata Dal (RJD) leader and Rajya Sabha MP Manoj Jha urged people not to make late actor Sushant Singh Rajput's death case into a 'Peepli Live'.

"We are the first party to demand CBI probe and raised this demand in state assembly. We are really happy with the latest development however one appeal to all that the case should not be made into a 'Peepli live'," Jha told ANI. He is referring to the latest development as Bihar government has sent a recommendation for the Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) inquiry in the case filed by Rajput's father KK Singh in Patna.

"Behind every suicide, there is a societal reason. We believe that with proper investigation truth will prevail. We should not view suicide via the lens of a person's failure to cope with life's difficulties. Every death demands respect," he said. Peepli Live is a Bollywood satirical comedy film released in 2010 that explores the topic of farmer suicides and the subsequent media and political response.

"The State Government has sent a recommendation for CBI inquiry in the case filed by Late Shri Sushant Singh Rajput's father, Shri KK Singh, related to the death of Late Sushant Singh Rajput in Patna," Chief Minister Nitish Kumar tweeted. Earlier, KK Singh had revealed that he had filed a complaint with Mumbai police in February claiming his son's life was in danger. The revelation came as he filed an FIR with Patna police, alleging Mumbai police of inaction even after 40 days of the actor's sudden death.

In a self-made video, Singh alleged that the accused in the actor's death case is on the loose and Patna Police should be provided with help. "On February 25, I informed Bandra Police that the life of my son Sushant is in danger. He died on June 14 and I asked them to act against people named in my Feb 25 complaint. No action has been taken even 40 days after his death. So, I filed FIR in Patna. Patna Police swung into action. But the accused is running away(on the loose). Patna Police should be given help. I thank Chief Minister Nitish Kumar and his colleague Sanjay Jha who gave support to the truth in this hour of grief," he said.

After the actor's demise on June 14, he asked the police to take action against the people named in the complaint given by him on February 25, said Singh, adding that no action has been taken. An FIR was filed by Patna Police against actor Rhea Chakraborty in the Rajput's death case under several sections of the Indian Penal Code (IPC) including abetment of suicide. Bihar Police started the investigation and dispatched a team to Mumbai.

Earlier, Maharashtra Home Minister Anil Deshmukh condemned the demand for Sushant Singh Rajput's death case to be handed over to the CBI. (ANI)

TRENDING

Kirloskar Electric says uncertainty in operations continues due to lockdown in various places

Norway suspends cruise ships with 100+ people on board from disembarking at ports

EIB supports The Navigator for construction of biomass boiler in Portugal

Science News Roundup: NASA astronauts cap historic ‘odyssey’ aboard SpaceX Crew Dragon capsule

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

How UK’s 'best prepared' healthcare system failed to gauge COVID-19

The UK is proud of their public health system and its unlike any other country as around 90 percent of British public supports the founding principles of National Health Service. But without accurate data being available to stakeholders in ...

Poor on IHR capacity progress in 2019, WHO says Cambodia tops COVID-19 response

Despite being in proximity to Hubei, the original epicenter of COVID-19 pandemic, Cambodia has reported just 226 confirmed cases and zero deaths. After seeing the data, WHO appreciated Cambodias healthcare information system but experts dou...

Loopholes in Healthcare Information System may have failed Singapore COVID-19 model

In the initial days of the COVID-19 outbreak, Singapore was in the limelight for its effective healthcare system and pandemic response plan. However, Singapore has now joined the list of the worst-hit nations and the situation is even worse...

Australia's COVID-19 response: Digital infrastructure of help but implementation remains a challenge

Australias ongoing plans to upgrade its health information system helped by the Digital Health Strategy seem even more practical due to the pandemic. But as evident during the pandemic, administrative lapses and the complex matrix of power ...

Videos

Latest News

EPFO's Delhi West office processes 100 pc COVID-19 claims worth Rs 140 cr in 100 days

Retirement fund body EPFOs Delhi West office has processed 100 per cent COVID-19 claims within 24 hours for non-stop 100 days and disbursed Rs 140 crore, an official statement said. Under the COVID-19 non-refundable advance facility, the...

'Rock star' doctor tackles virus on California-Mexico border

Dr Tien Vos last stop of the night is the home of a 35-year-old woman who has diabetes, asthma, rheumatoid arthritis, and, now, the coronavirus. The virus killed her father six days earlier. The oldest of her four children, a 15-year-old bo...

Malaysia police raid Al Jazeera's office, seize 2 computers

News broadcaster Al Jazeera said Malaysian police raided its Kuala Lumpur office Tuesday, calling it a troubling escalation in a government crackdown on media freedom. Police opened an investigation last month into an Al Jazeera documentary...

Spain reports 1,178 new coronavirus cases, 26 more deaths

Spain on Tuesday reported 1,178 new coronavirus infections in the past day, mainly in the regions of Madrid and Aragon, while the cumulative number of deaths grew by 26, to 28,498. The daily increase in cases was higher than the 968 reporte...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020