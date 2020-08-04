Left Menu
PTI tally of COVID-19 cases and deaths in India at 9:25pm

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 04-08-2020 21:26 IST | Created: 04-08-2020 21:26 IST
India's COVID-19 case count surpassed the 19 lakh mark on Tuesday

Following is a state/UT-wise tally of COVID-19 cases, recoveries and deaths in India at 9:25pm, according to the data provided by various governments

State/UT Confirmed Discharged Deaths------------------------------------------------------------Andaman & Nicobar 830 263 10 ------------------------------------------------------------Andhra Pradesh 176333 95625 1604 ------------------------------------------------------------Arunachal Pradesh 1758 1063 3 ------------------------------------------------------------Assam 45275 33428 109 ------------------------------------------------------------Bihar 62301 40760 349 ------------------------------------------------------------Chandigarh 1206 715 20 ------------------------------------------------------------Chhattisgarh 10109 7613 69 ------------------------------------------------------------Delhi 139156 125226 4033 ------------------------------------------------------------Goa 7075 5114 60 ------------------------------------------------------------Gujarat 65704 48359 2534 ------------------------------------------------------------Haryana 37796 31226 448 ------------------------------------------------------------Himachal Pradesh 2848 1669 13 ------------------------------------------------------------Jammu & Kashmir 22396 14856 417 ------------------------------------------------------------Jharkhand 13500 4794 125 ------------------------------------------------------------Karnataka 145830 69272 2704 ------------------------------------------------------------Kerala 27956 16299 87 ------------------------------------------------------------Ladakh 1534 1127 7 ------------------------------------------------------------Madhya Pradesh 35082 25414 912 ------------------------------------------------------------Maharashtra 457956 299356 16142------------------------------------------------------------Manipur 2920 1766 7 ------------------------------------------------------------Meghalaya 913 282 5 ------------------------------------------------------------Mizoram 501 282 0 ------------------------------------------------------------Nagaland 2405 657 6 ------------------------------------------------------------Odisha 37681 23074 216 ------------------------------------------------------------Puducherry 4146 2537 57 ------------------------------------------------------------Punjab 19015 12491 462 ------------------------------------------------------------Rajasthan 46106 30568 727 ------------------------------------------------------------Sikkim 783 299 1 ------------------------------------------------------------Tamil Nadu 268285 208784 4349 ------------------------------------------------------------Telangana 68946 49675 563 ------------------------------------------------------------Tripura 5523 3675 28 ------------------------------------------------------------Uttarakhand 8008 4847 95 ------------------------------------------------------------Uttar Pradesh 100310 57271 1817 ------------------------------------------------------------West Bengal 80984 56884 1785 ------------------------------------------------------------Total 1901171 1275271 39764------------------------------------------------------------INCREASE BY 51321 50338 843 ------------------------------------------------------------ In its most recent update, the union health ministry placed the total number of cases at 18,55,745 and the death toll at 38,938. The ministry said that 12,30,509 people have so far recovered from the infection.

