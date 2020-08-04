TN CM says Jaya favoured Ram temple, extends best wishes for ceremony
Tamil Nadu Chief Minister K Palaniswami on Tuesdsy said late AIADMK supremo J Jayalalithaa had favoured construction of a temple for Lord Ram in Ayodhya and extended his best wishes for the foundation stone laying ceremony on August 5.PTI | Chennai | Updated: 04-08-2020 22:54 IST | Created: 04-08-2020 22:34 IST
Tamil Nadu Chief Minister K Palaniswami on Tuesday said late AIADMK supremo J Jayalalithaa had favoured construction of a temple for Lord Ram in Ayodhya and extended his best wishes for the foundation stone laying ceremony on August 5. She urged for construction of a temple for Lord Ram in Ayodhya while participating in a National Integration Council meeting on November 23, 1992, Palaniswami said.
At the same time, the former Chief Minister also desired that a "mosque too must be there in Ayodhya." Her stand showed that she wanted harmony among Hindus and Muslims for the nation's integrity and its larger good, the Chief Minister said in an official release. Extending his best wishes on behalf of Tamil Nadu people to Prime Minister Narendra Modi, who will take part in the foundation stone laying ceremony and the 'bhoomi pujan' on Wednesday, Palaniswami lauded the Centre for taking steps to build the temple after the Supreme Court's last year verdict on the issue that led to a conducive atmosphere.
