Left Menu
Development News Edition

Defence Ministry signs MoU with IIT-K, DARPG for AI-based public grievance redressal

The DARPG, the nodal department that is custodian of data of CPGRAMS portal, will provide the MOD's data dump to the IIT Kanpur to facilitate their analysis, the statement said.

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 04-08-2020 23:30 IST | Created: 04-08-2020 23:17 IST
Defence Ministry signs MoU with IIT-K, DARPG for AI-based public grievance redressal
Representative Image. Image Credit: ANI

The Defence Ministry said it signed a tripartite MOU on Tuesday with the Indian Institute of Technology (IIT) Kanpur and the Department of Administrative Reforms and Public Grievances (DARPG) to develop artificial intelligence and machine learning techniques to conduct predictive analysis of public grievances. "The project is expected to help the MOD (Ministry of Defence) to identify the cause and nature of grievances and bring about systemic changes and policy interventions wherever required," said a statement issued by the ministry. The statement said the memorandum of understanding (MOU) was signed in the presence of Rajnath Singh, Minister of Defence, and Jitendra Singh, Minister of State (Independent Charge) for Prime Minister's Office, Personnel, Public Grievances and Pensions.

"The MOU envisages IIT Kanpur to develop artificial intelligence (AI) and machine learning (ML) techniques to conduct exploratory and predictive analysis of public grievances received on the web based Centralized Public Grievances Redress and Monitoring System (CPGRAMS) pertaining to the MOD (Ministry of Defence)," it added. The DARPG, the nodal department that is custodian of data of CPGRAMS portal, will provide the MOD's data dump to the IIT Kanpur to facilitate their analysis, the statement said.

TRENDING

Kirloskar Electric says uncertainty in operations continues due to lockdown in various places

Norway suspends cruise ships with 100+ people on board from disembarking at ports

EIB supports The Navigator for construction of biomass boiler in Portugal

Money Heist Season 5 will mark end, no chance for Season 6, announces Netflix

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

How UK’s 'best prepared' healthcare system failed to gauge COVID-19

The UK is proud of their public health system and its unlike any other country as around 90 percent of British public supports the founding principles of National Health Service. But without accurate data being available to stakeholders in ...

Poor on IHR capacity progress in 2019, WHO says Cambodia tops COVID-19 response

Despite being in proximity to Hubei, the original epicenter of COVID-19 pandemic, Cambodia has reported just 226 confirmed cases and zero deaths. After seeing the data, WHO appreciated Cambodias healthcare information system but experts dou...

Loopholes in Healthcare Information System may have failed Singapore COVID-19 model

In the initial days of the COVID-19 outbreak, Singapore was in the limelight for its effective healthcare system and pandemic response plan. However, Singapore has now joined the list of the worst-hit nations and the situation is even worse...

Australia's COVID-19 response: Digital infrastructure of help but implementation remains a challenge

Australias ongoing plans to upgrade its health information system helped by the Digital Health Strategy seem even more practical due to the pandemic. But as evident during the pandemic, administrative lapses and the complex matrix of power ...

Videos

Latest News

Bihar police can visit Mumbai to get information but cannot probe Sushant's death case: Sanjay Raut

Bihar police can visit Mumbai to get information about Sushant Singh Rajput death case, but cannot investigate the case said Shiv Sena leader Sanjay Raut on Tuesday. While speaking to ANI, he alleged that the case is being politicised.Bihar...

Minister warns pvt hospitals against charging covid patients exorbitant fees

Telangana Health Minister E Rajender on Tuesday warned private hospitals over charging exorbitant fees from Covid patients, saying licence of one had already been cancelled and suitable action would be taken against others, based on receipt...

Kolkata man duped more than 1,000 people over COVID-19 tests, arrested

A person was arrested from the Garia area in south Kolkata for allegedly duping over a thousand people after taking money from them for COVID-19 tests, police said on Tuesday. The arrest was made late on Monday, following a complaint lodged...

Rohit Sharma congratulates Iker Casillas for a 'glorious career'

Indian Opening batsman Rohit Sharma on Tuesday congratulated former Real Madrid player Iker Casillas for the goalkeepers glorious career. Earlier in the day, the former goalkeeper announced his retirement from professional football. The 39-...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020