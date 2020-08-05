Left Menu
Development News Edition

Detergent in sewage responsible for toxic foam in Yamuna: DPCC to NGT Panel

"The presence of dhobi ghats, direct release of sewage containing phosphate detergents, industrial effluent and the turbulence caused near the barrages have been found responsible for the presence of foam in the river,” the DPCC told the Yamuna Monitoring Committee. The YMC, however, has asked the DPCC to furnish a detailed report within a week.

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 05-08-2020 10:33 IST | Created: 05-08-2020 10:28 IST
Detergent in sewage responsible for toxic foam in Yamuna: DPCC to NGT Panel
Representative image Image Credit: Flickr

The Delhi Pollution Control Committee (DPCC) has told an NGT-appointed panel for monitoring pollution in the Yamuna that sewage containing detergent was responsible for the toxic foam seen in the river in July. The two-member Yamuna Monitoring Committee, comprising retired National Green Tribunal expert member B S Sajawan and former Delhi chief secretary Shailaja Chandra, had last month asked the Central Pollution Control Board, DPCC and Industries Commissioner to take prompt action to detect the source of the froth in the river and act against those responsible. "The presence of dhobi ghats, direct release of sewage containing phosphate detergents, industrial effluent and the turbulence caused near the barrages have been found responsible for the presence of foam in the river," the DPCC told the Yamuna Monitoring Committee.

The YMC, however, has asked the DPCC to furnish a detailed report within a week. "No detailed report on other quality parameters has been furnished. The YMC was expecting a much more comprehensive analysis; instead, a serious matter has been disposed of with a terse finding that the presence of sodium tripolyphosphate in the detergents was responsible for the foam," it said in a letter to the DPCC. Twenty-three drains join the Yamuna in the Delhi stretch of the river, all of which carry treated and untreated sewage and industrial effluent. "A detailed analysis linking pollution to the quality of wastewater in different drains and quality parameters assessed at different locations would have given a better idea of the major hotspots of pollution along the length of the river so that attention could be focused on those drains, spots and catchment areas responsible for causing increased pollution," it said.

The DPCC has nine river quality monitoring stations along the length of the Yamuna. The panel has now directed the DPCC to undertake a comprehensive assessment of pollution in the river, drain joining the river and quality parameters measured along its length, and submit a report within one week. The panel also asked the DPCC to submit a detailed compliance report along with punitive action taken against defaulting industries, drain owning agencies, and individuals causing pollution by August 10.

TRENDING

One Piece Chapter 987 to be out on Aug 10, Kaido’s flashback, moments full of emotions

Peaky Blinders Season 6 to have time jump, Tommy’s backstory, love-life with Lizzie on focus

Money Heist Season 5 will mark end, no chance for Season 6, announces Netflix

The Curse of Oak Island Season 8: Digging to include Samuel Ball’s land, get other updates

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

3D printing and the future of manufacturing post COVID-19

The on-demand,&#160;customizable, and localized manufacturing of product components facilitated by 3D printing has the potential to redefine manufacturing&#160;but there are certain technical, mechanical, and legal limitations that, unless ...

How UK’s 'best prepared' healthcare system failed to gauge COVID-19

The UK is proud of their public health system and its unlike any other country as around 90 percent of British public supports the founding principles of National Health Service. But without accurate data being available to stakeholders in ...

Poor on IHR capacity progress in 2019, WHO says Cambodia tops COVID-19 response

Despite being in proximity to Hubei, the original epicenter of COVID-19 pandemic, Cambodia has reported just 226 confirmed cases and zero deaths. After seeing the data, WHO appreciated Cambodias healthcare information system but experts dou...

Loopholes in Healthcare Information System may have failed Singapore COVID-19 model

In the initial days of the COVID-19 outbreak, Singapore was in the limelight for its effective healthcare system and pandemic response plan. However, Singapore has now joined the list of the worst-hit nations and the situation is even worse...

Videos

Latest News

Figure skating-ISU Grand Prix Series to go ahead, events targeted at domestic skaters

Figure skatings Grand Prix Series will take place as scheduled in October and November, but will be run as events targeted at domestic skaters to limit travel amid the COVID-19 pandemic, the International Skating Union ISU announced on Tues...

Zydus Cadila's COVID-19 vaccine candidate found safe in early-stage human trial

Indias Zydus Cadila said on Wednesday its COVID-19 vaccine candidate was found to be safe and well-tolerated in an early-stage human trial. The company will now start a mid-stage trial of the vaccine candidate, ZyCoV-D, in over 1,000 health...

Amy Adams, Adam McKay reunite for Netflix limited series 'Kings of America'

Hollywood star Amy Adams is once again teaming up with director Adam McKay for the Netflix series Kings of America. The duo have previously worked together on 2006 comedy Talladega Nights The Ballad of Ricky Bobby and more recently Vice, ...

Zydus Cadila to commence phase II clinical trials of COVID-19 vaccine from Aug 6

Drug firm Zydus Cadila on Wednesday said the phase I clinical trial of its COVID-19 vaccine candidate, ZyCoV-D, has been completed and it will commence phase II clinical trials from August 6. ZyCoV-D was found to be safe and well tolerated ...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020