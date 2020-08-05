SASSA officials appear in court on charges of alleged fraud

Twenty-three people, including officials of the South African Social Security Agency (SASSA), have appeared in court on charges of alleged theft, fraud and corruption.

The group appeared in the Nelspruit Regional Court on Tuesday, said the Hawks.

The 23 officials and accomplices have been warned to appear in the same court again on 4 September 2020.

In April 2016, the officials approached and recruited individuals to submit their identity documents to register them for disability grants.

The alleged fraudulent grants were used to channel money to the officials whilst the so-called beneficiaries were compensated with a small portion.

"The matter was reported to the police and the investigation revealed that all beneficiaries were in fact not disabled despite having been registered as such. The investigation around the matter was finalised and the accused were served with court summonses to appear before the court," said Hawks Mpumalanga spokesperson, Captain Dineo Lucy Sekgotodi.

(With Inputs from South African Government Press Release)