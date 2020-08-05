Left Menu
Five labourers die in wall collapse in Dadra and Nagar Haveli

Five labourers died and two were injured when a newly constructed wall of a factory collapsed due to heavy rains near Silvassa city in the Union Territory of Dadra and Nagar Haveli, police said on Wednesday.

PTI | Silvassa | Updated: 05-08-2020 14:11 IST | Created: 05-08-2020 14:11 IST
PTI | Silvassa | Updated: 05-08-2020 14:11 IST | Created: 05-08-2020 14:11 IST

Five labourers died and two were injured when a newly constructed wall of a factory collapsed due to heavy rains near Silvassa city in the Union Territory of Dadra and Nagar Haveli, police said on Wednesday. The incident took place at Surangi village, around 16 km from headquarters Silvassa, on Tuesday night, inspector Harish Rathod of Khanvel police station said.

The labourers were hired by a contractor to construct a factory building and were living in a temporary shelter near the compound wall, which was built a few months ago, he said. "Following a heavy spell of rains, the wall collapsed on the labourers who were asleep, killing five of them on the spot," he said, adding that two injured workers were rushed to a nearby hospital.

The deceased labourers, who were natives of nearby Sindoni village, have been identified as Raju Jadav, Ashvin Jayram, Balu Kakal, Jahir Soma and Anil, the official said. PTI COR PJT PD ARU ARU

