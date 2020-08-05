Pb CM congratulates people on foundation laying of Ram temple

Punjab Chief Minister Amarinder Singh congratulated the people of the country on the foundation laying of Ram temple in Ayodhya on Wednesday, saying it fulfills the "long cherished desire" of every Indian

Prime Minister Narendra Modi performed the bhoomi pujan for the construction of a grand Ram temple in Ayodhya earlier Wednesday

"My heartiest congratulations to the people of India on the historic foundation laying of #RamMandir in #Ayodhya, which fulfills the long cherished desire of every Indian. Lord Ram's universal message of Dharma remains the guiding light not just for India but for the world,” the chief minister said in a tweet.