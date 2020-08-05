Welcome Centre's decision to handover Sushant Singh Rajput case to CBI: Bhupender Yadav

Claiming that the "inept handling" of the Sushant Singh Rajput death case by Mumbai Police "left no room" for justice, BJP MP Bhupender Yadav on Wednesday welcomed the central government's decision to handover the probe in the matter to the Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI). "Centre's move to handover Sushant Singh Rajput death probe to CBI is most welcome. Mumbai government's inept handling of the case left no room for justice. There is hope now for crores of Sushant's fans in Bihar and beyond that truth will prevail," Yadav tweeted.

This comes after the central government, earlier today, submitted before the Supreme Court that the Bihar government's request recommending a CBI probe into the case has been accepted. Bihar Chief Minister Nitish Kumar had yesterday informed that the state government has recommended a CBI probe into the case registered in Patna in the matter.

An FIR was filed by the Patna Police against Chakraborty on a complaint filed by KK Singh, father of the late actor, under several sections of the Indian Penal Code (IPC) including abetment of suicide. A team of Bihar Police is in Mumbai to probe the case. Rajput was found dead at his Mumbai residence on June 14. Mumbai Police had registered a case and is investigating the matter.

According to Mumbai Police, the statements of 56 people have been recorded till now in connection with the case, including Rajput's family, his domestic help and several industry persons. (ANI)