MyGov Goa portal launched to promote public participation in governance process

Dr Pramod Sawant, Chief Minister of Goa, launched the MyGov Goa portal, on 4th August 2020 in an online event making Goa join the MyGov Citizen Engagement Platform for enabling participative governance. "MyGov Goa portal will go a long way in strengthening public participation in the governance process and allow the state to connect to the nationwide audience allowing citizens to participate in different forums and give their view/inputs on government policies/schemes," he said at the launch.

MyGov (mygov.in), the Government of India's citizen engagement and crowdsourcing platform, aims to promote active citizen participation in governance and policymaking. Since its launch on 26th July 2014, MyGov has adopted multiple engagement methodologies like discussions, tasks, innovation challenges, polls, surveys, blogs, talks, quizzes and on-ground activities by innovatively using the internet, mobile apps, IVRS, SMS and outbound dialling (OBD) technologies. MyGov user base has expanded to more than 1.25 Crores and millions of citizens engage with MyGov on its social media platforms like Instagram, Facebook, Youtube, LinkedIn and Twitter. MyGov has also recently launched its channels on new age Apps like Sharechat and Roposo. MyGov's Helpdesk on WhatsApp and Newsdesk on Telegram has greatly augmented Govt's communications on COVID19.

In order to engage with citizens at the State level, MyGov has enabled state instances to crowdsource ideas and creative content for state-specific initiatives in a Software-as-a-Service (SaaS) model. 12 states had already launched their MyGov platforms State Instance, namely, Maharashtra, Haryana, Madhya Pradesh, Assam, Arunachal Pradesh, Manipur, Tripura, Chhattisgarh, Jharkhand, Nagaland, Himachal Pradesh and Uttarakhand. With consistent efforts of MyGov Team and respective state government's support, the initiative has been a great success and is able to efficiently achieve its objective.

Smt. Jennifer Monserrate, Minister of Information Technology, Government of Goa, expressed her views on MyGov Goa and stated that MyGov Goa portal will encourage people of the state to share their thoughts, ideas and suggestions with the Government in areas related to various policies, programs, schemes etc.

Shri. Abhishek Singh, CEO MyGov India, spoke about how MyGov had become a preferred platform for promoting the active participation of citizens in governance and development.

Citizens may enrol on www.goa.mygov.in and share opinions, ideas and suggestions with the Government.

(With Inputs from PIB)