Major UP rivers flow above danger mark, 536 villages in 16 districts hit by floods

The Sharda river in Lakhimpur Kheri's Palia Kalan, the Saryu river at Barabanki's Elgin Bridge, Ayodhya and Ballia's Turtipar, and the Rapti at Gorakhpur's Bird Ghat were flowing above the red mark, Relief Commissioner Sanjay Goyal said. He said Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath has asked senior officers to maintain strict vigil on all bridges and embankments.

PTI | Lucknow | Updated: 05-08-2020 19:09 IST | Created: 05-08-2020 19:09 IST
Major rivers in Uttar Pradesh continued to flow above the danger mark at some places of the state where 536 villages in 16 districts have been hit by floods, officials said on Wednesday. The Sharda river in Lakhimpur Kheri's Palia Kalan, the Saryu river at Barabanki's Elgin Bridge, Ayodhya and Ballia's Turtipar, and the Rapti at Gorakhpur's Bird Ghat were flowing above the red mark, Relief Commissioner Sanjay Goyal said.

He said Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath has asked senior officers to maintain strict vigil on all bridges and embankments. As of now, all bridges and embankments were safe. There are reports of some problem in embankment on Saryu (Ghaghra) in Ballia which is being attended to, Goyal said.

Sixteen teams of the NDRF, SDRF and provincial armed constabulary (PAC) have been deployed for search and rescue works. Besides 2728 boats have also been deployed for rescue operations. The chief minister has directed officials that vigil be maintained on the water level of all rivers and people be shifted to safer areas well in advance. He has said that social distancing be maintained in shelters set up in flood affected areas.

A total of 160 flood shelters have been set up in the state. As many as 657 flood chowkis have also been set up, the relief commissioner said..

