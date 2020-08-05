Left Menu
Cong-led UPA's major ally IUML expresses displeasure over Priyanka Gandhi's Ayodhya statement

At the national leadership meet of the Muslim League, the party adopted a resolution saying the statement was untimely. "We express our displeasure on Priyanka Gandhi Vadra's untimely statement on the construction of temple at Ayodhya," ir said.

PTI | Malappuram | Updated: 05-08-2020 20:11 IST
The Indian Union Muslim League, a major ally in the Congress-led United Progressive Alliance, on Wednesday passed a resolution expressing displeasure over Priyanka Gandhi Vadra's statement on the construction of Ram temple in Ayodhya. At the national leadership meet of the Muslim League, the party adopted a resolution saying the statement was untimely.

"We express our displeasure on Priyanka Gandhi Vadra's untimely statement on the construction of temple at Ayodhya," ir said. However, the party decided to downplay the incident and said it did not wish to reopen the discussion now.

"The IUML had welcomed the Supreme Court verdict. After the judgement, the matter is a closed chapter now.

We do not wish to open further discussions in the matter," IUML organising secretary E T Mohammed Basheer, MP told reporters. The Congress leader had on Tuesday said Lord Ram belongs to everyone and hoped the groundbreaking ceremony of the Ram temple in Ayodhya becomes a celebration of national unity, brotherhood and cultural harmony.

In a statement ahead of the 'bhoomi poojan' of the Ram temple on Wednesday, she said for ages Lord Ram's character has served as a source of unity for the entire Indian sub-continent.PTI RRT BN WELCOME BN WELCOME.

