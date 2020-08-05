Left Menu
Sushant death: ED summons Rhea Chakraborty to appear on Aug 7

The Enforcement Directorate (ED) has summoned actor Rhea Chakraborty for questioning on Friday in a money laundering probe stemming from a complaint filed by Sushant Singh Rajput's father with the Bihar Police in connection with his death, officials said on Wednesday.

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 05-08-2020 21:35 IST | Created: 05-08-2020 21:04 IST
Image Credit: ANI

The Enforcement Directorate (ED) has summoned actor Rhea Chakraborty for questioning on Friday in a money laundering probe stemming from a complaint filed by Sushant Singh Rajput's father with the Bihar Police in connection with his death, officials said on Wednesday. They said Chakraborty, 28, has been asked to depose before the investigating officer of the case on August 7.

Once she appears, the actor is expected to be questioned about her friendship with Rajput, possible business dealings and the developments that took place over the last few years between them. Her statement will be recorded by the agency under the Prevention of Money Laundering Act (PMLA).

The summons are linked to a money laundering case that was registered by the ED on July 31 on the basis of a Bihar Police FIR in which Sushant Singh Rajput's 74-year-old father K K Singh had accused actress Rhea Chakraborty and her family of abetting the Bollywood actor's suicide. Rajput, 34, was found hanging in his apartment in Mumbai's Bandra area on June 14. The central probe agency also questioned Sushant's house manager in Mumbai on Wednesday in this case.

It had grilled the deceased actor's Chartered Accountant (CA) Sandeep Shridhar on August 3. Under the ED's scanner are at least two companies linked to Rajput and some financial deals involving Chakraborty and her brother Showik. The ED case, registered on July 31, has been filed against the accused named in the Bihar Police FIR that includes Chakraborty, her family and six others.

Rajput's father, who resides in Patna, had last month lodged the complaint with the Bihar Police against Chakraborty, her family members and six others for abetment to suicide of his son and fraud. Singh has accused Chakraborty, purported girlfriend of Rajput, of having befriended his son in May 2019 with the intention of furthering her own career. The father also wanted a police investigation to ascertain where the Rs 15 crore, which he claimed was deposited in a bank account held by Rajput, had been transferred. The Mumbai police is also probing the alleged suicide case, and has questioned several top Bollywood producers and directors in this case.

Chakraborty had released a video statement soon after the ED case was filed. "I have immense faith in god and the judiciary. I believe that I will get justice. Even though a lot of horrible things are being said about me on the electronic media, I refrain from commenting on the advice of my lawyers as the matter is sub-judice. Satyamev Jayate, the truth shall prevail," she had said in the message.

The Supreme Court, while hearing Chakraborty's plea for transferring the Bihar Police FIR to the Mumbai Police, on Wednesday said that truth behind the "unfortunate" death of a "gifted and talented artist" (Rajput) should come out even as the Centre apprised it of having accepted the Bihar government's recommendation for a CBI probe in the matter. Rajput starred in films like 'Shuddh Desi Romance', 'Raabta', 'Kedarnath', 'Chhichhore' and 'Sonchiriya'. His most prominent role was in cricketer Mahendra Singh Dhoni's biopic 'MS Dhoni: The Untold Story'.

