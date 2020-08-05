Left Menu
Development News Edition

Ram temple bhoomi pujan emotional moment: VHP working president Alok Kumar

“It was an emotional moment witnessing the beginning of construction of Ram temple in Ayodhya, after almost five centuries of continuous struggle, countless sacrifices and seven decades of legal battle,” he said in a statement.

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 05-08-2020 21:24 IST | Created: 05-08-2020 21:24 IST
Ram temple bhoomi pujan emotional moment: VHP working president Alok Kumar

The ground breaking ceremony for construction of a Ram Temple in Ayodhya was an "emotional" moment as it came through decades of struggle and countless sacrifices, VHP working president Alok Kumar said Wednesday, greeting people on the occasion. He said the construction of a Ram temple in Ayodhya became possible due to the efforts of millions of devotees across the globe. “It was an emotional moment witnessing the beginning of construction of Ram temple in Ayodhya, after almost five centuries of continuous struggle, countless sacrifices and seven decades of legal battle,” he said in a statement. "We are all feeling emotional and fortunate today on witnessing it with our own eyes,” he said.

All of this has been made possible by the painstaking efforts of the millions of Ram devotees all over the world, the grace of god and the blessings of the saint fraternity, he said. "Now, we have to bring the ideals and teachings of Bhagwan Sri Ram to the people, so that Ramatva (Ramahood) can be restored in Bharat," he said. Everybody should come together to ensure education, employment, food, clothing and shelter for all, he said. "Now, we have to move towards the establishment of Ramatva (Ramahood) on earth and eradicate poverty, malaise, inequality, illiteracy and unemployment from the country," he said.

With joy of beginning of construction of Ram temple, Diwali is being celebrated not only in the country but across the world, he said..

TRENDING

One Piece Chapter 987 to be out on Aug 10, Kaido’s flashback, moments full of emotions

Peaky Blinders Season 6 to have time jump, Tommy’s backstory, love-life with Lizzie on focus

Canara Bank Q1 profit up 23 pc at Rs 406 cr

Money Heist Season 5 will mark end, no chance for Season 6, announces Netflix

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

3D printing and the future of manufacturing post COVID-19

The on-demand,&#160;customizable, and localized manufacturing of product components facilitated by 3D printing has the potential to redefine manufacturing&#160;but there are certain technical, mechanical, and legal limitations that, unless ...

How UK’s 'best prepared' healthcare system failed to gauge COVID-19

The UK is proud of their public health system and its unlike any other country as around 90 percent of British public supports the founding principles of National Health Service. But without accurate data being available to stakeholders in ...

Poor on IHR capacity progress in 2019, WHO says Cambodia tops COVID-19 response

Despite being in proximity to Hubei, the original epicenter of COVID-19 pandemic, Cambodia has reported just 226 confirmed cases and zero deaths. After seeing the data, WHO appreciated Cambodias healthcare information system but experts dou...

Loopholes in Healthcare Information System may have failed Singapore COVID-19 model

In the initial days of the COVID-19 outbreak, Singapore was in the limelight for its effective healthcare system and pandemic response plan. However, Singapore has now joined the list of the worst-hit nations and the situation is even worse...

Videos

Latest News

After Trump fired his predecessor in May, acting State Dept IG says he is leaving too

U.S. State Departments Acting Inspector General Stephen Akard is leaving his post and returning to the private sector, a spokesperson for the agency said on Wednesday, less than three months after his predecessor was abruptly fired by Presi...

European stocks close higher as commodities shares rally

Positive earnings reports and a surge in commodities shares lifted European stock markets on Wednesday, but losses in defensive sectors and worries about surging coronavirus cases globally tempered the mood.London-listed mining groups Rio T...

Army jawan among 37 new COVID-19 cases in Himachal, tally now 2,917

Thirty-seven people, including an Army jawan, tested positive for COVID-19 in Himachal Pradesh, raising the states tally to 2,917 on Wednesday, officials said. The state has witnessed 13 deaths linked to the novel coronavirus so far.Of the ...

18 Bangladeshis held near border in West Bengal's Nadia

Eighteen Bangladeshi nationals were apprehended at the international border in West Bengals Nadia district on Wednesday, the Border Security Force BSF said. Two women, a man and a child were held at the Jhorpara border outpost area in the m...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020