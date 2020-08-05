Ram temple ‘bhoomi pujan’: Delhi BJP leaders watch live telecast, distribute sweets, light lamps

Delhi BJP leaders and party workers celebrated the ‘bhoomi pujan’ of a Ram temple in Ayodhya on Wednesday by watching the live telecast of the ceremony, distributing sweets and lighting ‘diya’ to mark the occasion. Giant LED screens were installed in all 70 assembly constituencies in Delhi, where senior BJP leaders watched the ceremony along with party workers and local residents, a party statement said.

Delhi BJP president Adesh Gupta watched the live telecast at Valmiki temple on Mandir Marg here. He also inaugurated 'Deepotsav' by lighting 101 ‘diya’ (lamps) in the temple. The party leaders distributed sweets and lit diya at the Delhi BJP office here.

BJP national general secretary Arun Singh, former Union minister Vijay Goel, Lok Sabha MP Manoj Tiwari and MP Nishikant Dubey watched the live telecast of the ceremony at Tiwari's residence on Mother Teresa Crescent here. Tiwari, a well known Bhojpuri singer, recited hymns from the ‘Ramcharitmanas’ and distributed soil brought from Ayodhya and stones from ‘Ram Setu’ near Rameswaram, among the gathering.

New Delhi MP Meenakshi Lekhi watched the live telecast of the ceremony at Kali temple in Kotla Mubarakpur. She also flagged off a bike rally to mark the occasion and lit lamps at Rakabganj Gurudwara and various temples, the party statement said. Cricketer-turned-politician and East Delhi BJP MP Gautam Gambhir along with BJP national vice president Dushyant Gautam visited Ram Mandir in Vivek Vihar and watched the telecast of the ‘bhoomi pujan’ ceremony.

Meanwhile, West Delhi BJP MP Parvesh Verma watched the live telecast of the ceremony at his residence on Windsor Place. He later distributed ‘laddoo’ (sweets) and lit lamps in the evening. The Delhi BJP president said with Prime Minister Narendra Modi laying the foundation of a Ram temple in Ayodhya, the wait of 500 years has finally ended.

"We used to chant slogans of ‘Ram Lala Hum Aaenge, Mandir Wahin Banaenge’ (will build temple there only) on the streets and today that dream has come true," he said. “A new era has started with the ‘bhoomi pujan’ for the construction of Ram temple. This era will be the era of ‘Ramrajya’ (ideal governance),” Gupta added.

