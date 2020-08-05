Left Menu
People celebrate in Jaipur Ayodhya’s Ram temple ‘bhoomi pujan’ ceremony

People here lit earthen lamps in houses and temples to mark the foundation laying ceremony of the Ram temple in Ayodhya.

PTI | Jaipur | Updated: 05-08-2020 23:04 IST | Created: 05-08-2020 23:04 IST
People celebrate in Jaipur Ayodhya’s Ram temple ‘bhoomi pujan’ ceremony

People here lit earthen lamps in houses and temples to mark the foundation laying ceremony of the Ram temple in Ayodhya. Celebrations broke out at several places in the city including the BJP state headquarters here as the party's state president Satish Poonia lit lamps and offered sweets to party workers. Firecrackers were also burst to mark the occasion.

“This is a historic day today. This marks the struggle of 500 years,” Poonia said. Leader of Opposition Gulab Chand Kataria, Deputy Leader of Opposition Rajendra Rathore and other leaders garlanded the portrait of Lord Rama. The party office was decorated with colourful Rangoli.

In Raj Bhawan, Governor Kalraj Mishra expressed pleasure at the foundation laying ceremony and 101 earthen lamps were lit. People offered prayers in temples and lit lamps in houses and in temples.PTI SDA RAX RAX

