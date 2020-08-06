Left Menu
Development News Edition

Veteran legal journalist no more

Prasad, 66, is survived by his wife. A veteran in court reporting, Prasad was known for his speed and accuracy and was contributing Madras High Court stories for PTI for nearly 10 years. He was known to be an amiable person respected by his colleagues and was often looked up to by juniors on court reporting.PTI SA SS PTI PTI

PTI | Chennai | Updated: 06-08-2020 12:03 IST | Created: 06-08-2020 12:03 IST
Veteran legal journalist no more

Veteran city-based legal journalist, BSL Prasad, died late on Wednesday following illness, family sources said. He was not keeping well for some time and undergoing treatment, they said, adding, he breathed his last on Wednesday night.

He had been hospitalised for nearly two weeks. Prasad, 66, is survived by his wife.

A veteran in court reporting, Prasad was known for his speed and accuracy and was contributing Madras High Court stories for PTI for nearly 10 years. He was known to be an amiable person respected by his colleagues and was often looked up to by juniors on court reporting.PTI SA SS PTI PTI

TRENDING

The Seven Deadly Sins Season 4 airs on Netflix in Aug, synopsis revealed, other latest updates

Canara Bank Q1 profit up 23 pc at Rs 406 cr

The Dragon Prince Season 4 on expansion of Xadia & its kingdom, get other updates

Entertainment News Roundup: Snazzy face mask fashion reaches Nairobi; Disney's 'Mulan' to skip most movie theaters for streaming and more

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

3D printing and the future of manufacturing post COVID-19

The on-demand,&#160;customizable, and localized manufacturing of product components facilitated by 3D printing has the potential to redefine manufacturing&#160;but there are certain technical, mechanical, and legal limitations that, unless ...

How UK’s 'best prepared' healthcare system failed to gauge COVID-19

The UK is proud of their public health system and its unlike any other country as around 90 percent of British public supports the founding principles of National Health Service. But without accurate data being available to stakeholders in ...

Poor on IHR capacity progress in 2019, WHO says Cambodia tops COVID-19 response

Despite being in proximity to Hubei, the original epicenter of COVID-19 pandemic, Cambodia has reported just 226 confirmed cases and zero deaths. After seeing the data, WHO appreciated Cambodias healthcare information system but experts dou...

Loopholes in Healthcare Information System may have failed Singapore COVID-19 model

In the initial days of the COVID-19 outbreak, Singapore was in the limelight for its effective healthcare system and pandemic response plan. However, Singapore has now joined the list of the worst-hit nations and the situation is even worse...

Videos

Latest News

Uptick in German coronavirus cases raises fresh lockdown fears

The number of confirmed new coronavirus cases in Germany has breached the 1,000 threshold for the first time since early May, in the latest sign that slackening social distancing is raising the risk of a second wave of the disease.According...

Indians go for third straight over Reds

Regardless of the landscape to this offbeat 2020 season, the Cleveland Indians keep finding ways to beat the Cincinnati Reds. Looking for a third straight win over their interleague Ohio rivals, the Indians close out a four-game, home-and-h...

Pirates turn to rookie Brubaker vs. red-hot Twins

Right-hander JT Brubaker will make his major league starting debut on Thursday afternoon and try to help the host Pittsburgh Pirates snap a seven-game losing streak against the red-hot Minnesota Twins. The 6-foot-3, 185-pound Brubaker 0-0, ...

Taste bud cells might not be coronavirus target, study says

By analysing the oral cells of adult mice, scientists have found that a protein which the novel coronavirus uses to enter host tissue is not present in the taste buds, a finding which suggests that the loss of sense of smell reported by man...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020