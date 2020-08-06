Left Menu
Development News Edition

Army conducts flag march in Assam's Sonitpur after clashes over Ram temple celebration

The Army conducted a flag march in the troubled areas of Sonitpur district, which witnessed clashes between two communities following a bike rally by Bajrang Dal activists to celebrate the groundbreaking ceremony for the Ram temple in Ayodhya, officials said.

PTI | Tezpur | Updated: 06-08-2020 14:27 IST | Created: 06-08-2020 14:20 IST
Army conducts flag march in Assam's Sonitpur after clashes over Ram temple celebration
Representative image Image Credit: ANI

The Army conducted a flag march in the troubled areas of Sonitpur district, which witnessed clashes between two communities following a bike rally by Bajrang Dal activists to celebrate the groundbreaking ceremony for the Ram temple in Ayodhya, officials said. An indefinite curfew has been clamped in areas under the jurisdictions of Thelamara and Dhekiajuli police stations in the district, they said.

Sonitpur Additional Superintendent of Police, Numal Mahata, told PTI on Thursday that Army personnel conducted a flag march during midnight in the areas under Thelamara police station on the district administration's request. "We have already detained two persons for questioning.

There was no report of any untoward incident since last night. The situation is fully under control," he said.

Mahata also said around 10 people from both sides suffered injuries. The Bajrang Dal, however, claimed at least 12 of its activists were injured. Meanwhile, sources said Additional Director General of Police (Law and Order), Gyanendra Pratap Singh, has been asked to visit the disturbed areas to assess the situation and he is already on his way.

Sonitpur Superintendent of Police, Mugdhajyoti Dev Mahanta, has also been camping at the spot since Wednesday evening. The clashes broke out when the bike-borne activists were going to a temple at Bhora Singori, playing loud music and mouthing slogans.

A senior official said locals objected to the booming music and questioned the presence of such a large gathering amid the COVID-19 pandemic, leading to strife. Sonitpur District Deputy Commissioner Manvendra Pratap Singh's vehicle was vandalised when he reached the spot shortly after the incident, the official said.

"To control the situation, which turned into a communal clash, police first lathicharged and then fired in the air. Additional forces were deployed after many bikes and other vehicles were torched... The activists did not have any permission for the procession," Singh had said on Wednesday. PTI CORR TR RBT RBT

TRENDING

The Seven Deadly Sins Season 4 airs on Netflix in Aug, synopsis revealed, other latest updates

Canara Bank Q1 profit up 23 pc at Rs 406 cr

The Dragon Prince Season 4 on expansion of Xadia & its kingdom, get other updates

Crash Landing on You Season 2: Petition to renew Hyun Bin, Son Ye-jin’s series marks over 7,800 supports

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

3D printing and the future of manufacturing post COVID-19

The on-demand,&#160;customizable, and localized manufacturing of product components facilitated by 3D printing has the potential to redefine manufacturing&#160;but there are certain technical, mechanical, and legal limitations that, unless ...

How UK’s 'best prepared' healthcare system failed to gauge COVID-19

The UK is proud of their public health system and its unlike any other country as around 90 percent of British public supports the founding principles of National Health Service. But without accurate data being available to stakeholders in ...

Poor on IHR capacity progress in 2019, WHO says Cambodia tops COVID-19 response

Despite being in proximity to Hubei, the original epicenter of COVID-19 pandemic, Cambodia has reported just 226 confirmed cases and zero deaths. After seeing the data, WHO appreciated Cambodias healthcare information system but experts dou...

Loopholes in Healthcare Information System may have failed Singapore COVID-19 model

In the initial days of the COVID-19 outbreak, Singapore was in the limelight for its effective healthcare system and pandemic response plan. However, Singapore has now joined the list of the worst-hit nations and the situation is even worse...

Videos

Latest News

S.Korean farmers bartering sugar for N.Korean booze to bypass sanctions

A South Korean farmers cooperative said on Thursday it has clinched a 150 million deal to barter sugar for North Korean liquor and food products, bypassing sanctions banning cash transfers.The deal, brokered by a Chinese company, was signed...

LPGA reports no positive COVID tests

The LPGA Tour made it through its second week without any of its players testing positive for the coronavirus at the Marathon Classic. That still didnt keep two players from withdrawing in Sylvania, Ohio, because of their caddiesThe LPGA ...

SA commends AU for working towards amicable solution to GERD

The South African government has commended African Union AU Heads of State for working towards an amicable solution to the Grand Ethiopian Renaissance Dam GERD.The message was relayed by International Relations and Cooperation Minister, Nal...

Vietnam turns Danang stadium into field hospital amid virus outbreak

Vietnam is close to completing the conversion of a sports stadium into a 1,000-bed field hospital in its new coronavirus epicentre Danang, the health ministry said on Thursday, as it battles an outbreak that has spread to at least 11 locati...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020