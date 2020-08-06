Arjun Munda flags off 'Medicine Van' for flood victims of Bihar
IAS officer and his teammates of Thakurdwara Trust for their selfless service to the society and hoped that the efforts of his team will serve the flood victims of Bihar in their hour of need.Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 06-08-2020 14:52 IST | Created: 06-08-2020 14:52 IST
Shri Arjun Munda, Union Minister for Tribal Affairs flags off "Medicine Van" for flood victims of Bihar here today. The medicine support of Rs. 15 Lakh has been provided by the Thakurdwra Trust, Jorbhag, Delhi. Around two thousand volunteers are working on the ground to serve the flood victims.
Addressing on the occasion Shri Arjun Munda lauded the noble efforts of Shri Bhore Lal, Retd. IAS officer and his teammates of Thakurdwara Trust for their selfless service to the society and hoped that the efforts of his team will serve the flood victims of Bihar in their hour of need. He thanked the Thakurdwara Trust for their generous support.
(With Inputs from PIB)
