Left Menu
Development News Edition

Heavy rains pound Kerala's northern districts; river in spate

In its bulletin, the India Meteorological Department(IMD) said a red alert has been issued to Malappuram district for August 7 and an orange alert in nine districts of Ernakulam, Idukki, Thrissur, Palakkad, Malappuram, Kozhikode, Wayanad, Kannur and Kasaragod till August 9. The Malappuram district administration has opened nine camps in the district while seven are in Nilambur alone.

PTI | Thiruvananthapuram | Updated: 06-08-2020 15:48 IST | Created: 06-08-2020 15:39 IST
Heavy rains pound Kerala's northern districts; river in spate
Representative image Image Credit: ANI

Heavy rains lashed north Kerala on Thursday and a red alert was issued for Idukki and Wayanad districts with Nilambur town getting briefly flooded after the Chaliyar river overflowed. In its bulletin, the India Meteorological Department(IMD) said a red alert has been issued to Malappuram district for August 7 and an orange alert in nine districts of Ernakulam, Idukki, Thrissur, Palakkad, Malappuram, Kozhikode, Wayanad, Kannur and Kasaragod till August 9.

The Malappuram district administration has opened nine camps in the district while seven are in Nilambur alone. "We have opened nine camps in Malappuram with seven of them in Nilambur itself. A total of 410 people are in the seven camps with adherence to COVID-19 protocol," a district disaster management authority told PTI.

Nilambur town was flooded for afew hours earlier in the day but the water subsided, police said, adding that those from the low-lying areas were shifted to the camps. At least 425 people are in various camps in Malappuram.

Meanwhile, Wayanad district administration opened 12 camps and shifted at least 560 people. "People from containment zones are kept separately," Wayanad district Collector Dr Adeela Abdulla told the media.

Mananthavadyin Wayanad received 15 cm of rain in the last 24 hours followed by Munnar in Idukki with 12 cm and Myladumpara in Idukki 11 cm. Extensive damages have been reported from Kozhikode, Kannur and Kasargod districts following heavy rain and strong winds.

In the four-month-long south-west monsoon season, which began in the first week of June, Kerala reported a total of 31 deaths till Wednesday due to drowning, landslides and falling of trees. A red alert is sounded for rainfall of over 20 cm while an orange alert is for 6 cm to 20 cm of rain.

TRENDING

The Seven Deadly Sins Season 4 airs on Netflix in Aug, synopsis revealed, other latest updates

Canara Bank Q1 profit up 23 pc at Rs 406 cr

The Dragon Prince Season 4 on expansion of Xadia & its kingdom, get other updates

Crash Landing on You Season 2: Petition to renew Hyun Bin, Son Ye-jin’s series marks over 7,800 supports

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

3D printing and the future of manufacturing post COVID-19

The on-demand,&#160;customizable, and localized manufacturing of product components facilitated by 3D printing has the potential to redefine manufacturing&#160;but there are certain technical, mechanical, and legal limitations that, unless ...

How UK’s 'best prepared' healthcare system failed to gauge COVID-19

The UK is proud of their public health system and its unlike any other country as around 90 percent of British public supports the founding principles of National Health Service. But without accurate data being available to stakeholders in ...

Poor on IHR capacity progress in 2019, WHO says Cambodia tops COVID-19 response

Despite being in proximity to Hubei, the original epicenter of COVID-19 pandemic, Cambodia has reported just 226 confirmed cases and zero deaths. After seeing the data, WHO appreciated Cambodias healthcare information system but experts dou...

Loopholes in Healthcare Information System may have failed Singapore COVID-19 model

In the initial days of the COVID-19 outbreak, Singapore was in the limelight for its effective healthcare system and pandemic response plan. However, Singapore has now joined the list of the worst-hit nations and the situation is even worse...

Videos

Latest News

India contributes over USD 15 mn to India-UN Development Partnership Fund

India has contributed USD 15.46 million to the India-UN Development Partnership Fund, underscoring the countrys commitment to supporting developing nations in their developmental priorities across all the Sustainable Development Goals. Indi...

IDBI Bank enters into pact with partners to divest 27 pc stake in insurance JV for Rs 595 cr

IDBI Bank on Thursday said it has entered into a share purchase agreement SPA with the other two joint venture partners in IDBI Federal Life Insurance Company IFLIC, to divest 27 per cent of its stake for Rs 595.30 crore. In June, the priva...

'Love is not tourism,' says couple separated for 6 months by coronavirus

Florian Mehler last saw his girlfriend in late January, when she left Germany for her native Brazil. His plans to join Renata Alves in late March were scuttled when the borders slammed shut as the coronavirus pandemic spread worldwide. We t...

Republican Party, Trump campaign raise USD 1 bn for 2020 presidential poll

The Republican Party and the Trump campaign have collectively raised over USD 165 million in July, surpassing the billion-dollar threshold with a total haul of USD 1.1 billion. The joint re-election effort continues their cash in hand advan...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020