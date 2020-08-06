Left Menu
Development News Edition

44 more COVID-19 cases in Meghalaya push tally to 983

At least 44 more people, including 14 BSF personnel, have tested positive for COVID-19 in Meghalaya, raising the tally in the state to 983, officials said here on Thursday.

PTI | Shillong | Updated: 06-08-2020 16:40 IST | Created: 06-08-2020 16:34 IST
44 more COVID-19 cases in Meghalaya push tally to 983
Representative image Image Credit: ANI

At least 44 more people, including 14 BSF personnel, have tested positive for COVID-19 in Meghalaya, raising the tally in the state to 983, officials said here on Thursday. Six persons were discharged from hospitals, pushing the number of recoveries in the northeastern state to 345, Health Services Director Aman War said.

Of the 44 fresh cases, 10 were reported from East Khasi Hills and 19 from Ri-Bhoi. Fourteen BSF personnel, all from West Garo Hills district, were also diagnosed with the disease, he said. As many as 248 personnel of various armed forces in the state have contracted the disease so far - 201 alone of the Border Security Force (BSF), War said.

Meghalaya currently has 633 active cases - 491 in East Khasi Hills, of which the state capital is a part, 70 in Ri-Bhoi, 29 in West Garo Hills, 17 each in East and West Jaintia Hills, five in West Khasi Hills and two each in South Garo Hills and South West Garo Hills. Five people have succumbed to the infection.

A total of 39,553 samples were sent for COVID-19 examination till Wednesday, and 25,588 people have returned to the state since the imposition of the nationwide lockdown, the officials said..

TRENDING

The Seven Deadly Sins Season 4 airs on Netflix in Aug, synopsis revealed, other latest updates

Canara Bank Q1 profit up 23 pc at Rs 406 cr

The Dragon Prince Season 4 on expansion of Xadia & its kingdom, get other updates

Crash Landing on You Season 2: Petition to renew Hyun Bin, Son Ye-jin’s series marks over 7,800 supports

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

3D printing and the future of manufacturing post COVID-19

The on-demand,&#160;customizable, and localized manufacturing of product components facilitated by 3D printing has the potential to redefine manufacturing&#160;but there are certain technical, mechanical, and legal limitations that, unless ...

How UK’s 'best prepared' healthcare system failed to gauge COVID-19

The UK is proud of their public health system and its unlike any other country as around 90 percent of British public supports the founding principles of National Health Service. But without accurate data being available to stakeholders in ...

Poor on IHR capacity progress in 2019, WHO says Cambodia tops COVID-19 response

Despite being in proximity to Hubei, the original epicenter of COVID-19 pandemic, Cambodia has reported just 226 confirmed cases and zero deaths. After seeing the data, WHO appreciated Cambodias healthcare information system but experts dou...

Loopholes in Healthcare Information System may have failed Singapore COVID-19 model

In the initial days of the COVID-19 outbreak, Singapore was in the limelight for its effective healthcare system and pandemic response plan. However, Singapore has now joined the list of the worst-hit nations and the situation is even worse...

Videos

Latest News

Soccer-Dinamo Bucharest saved as Romania expands top flight to 16 teams

Romanias top division will be expanded from 14 to 16 teams as of next season, a move that has saved Dinamo Bucharest -- one of the countrys most popular clubs -- from relegation, the domestic football federation FRF said on Thursday. The 18...

India's first batch of IVF buffalo calves born amidst lockdown

J K Trust, a social initiative of Raymond Group, on Thursday announced the birth of Indias first batch of IVF buffalo calves at a farm near Pune which it said will help multiplication of superior animals.&#160; &#160; The five calves were ...

Facebook rejects request to release Myanmar officials’ data for genocide case

Facebook has objected to a request from Gambia, which has accused Myanmar at the World Court of genocide against the Rohingya Muslim minority, to release posts and communications by members of Myanmars military and police. The social media ...

US STOCKS SNAPSHOT-Futures pare losses after jobless claims data

U.S. stocks futures pared losses sharply on Thursday after data showed the number of Americans filing for state unemployment benefits fell more than expected in the latest week.At 833 a.m. ET, Dow e-minis were up 12 points, or 0.04. SP 500 ...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020