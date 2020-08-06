India sets tone for Global COVID Collaboration: Dr Jitendra Singh

Union Minister of State for Personnel, PG and Pensions Dr Jitendra Singh today said that India has set the tone for Global COVID Collaboration under the leadership of Prime Minister Shri Narendra Modi. He said that extraordinary foreign outreach of Shri Modi in the last six years has greatly helped in forging such an international coalition against the pandemic. He was speaking after inaugurating an international workshop on "COVID-19- Good Governance Practices in a Pandemic", jointly organized by Indian Technical and Economic Cooperation (ITEC), Ministry of External Affairs and National Centre for Good Governance (NCGG), Department of Administrative Reforms and Public Grievances.

Dr Jitendra Singh said that it was Prime Minister Shri Narendra Modi, who gave a wakeup call to the world to fight this challenge by implementing an early Nationwide Lockdown, despite few cases of infection in India. He said that the foresight and vision of the Prime Minister helped India to fight the Pandemic in an effective manner and the same was emulated by many other countries. Dwelling on the theme of mutual international cooperation, Dr, Jitendra Singh said that Shri Modi was not only instrumental in creating a COVID-19 Emergency Fund, with a commitment of 10 million US Dollars but also addressed the pandemic issue at SAARC, NAM, G-20 and other platforms, besides engaging with the Heads of Government and States on an individual basis.

Dr.Jitendra Singh said that a package of over 20 lakh crore rupees under Atmanirbhar Bharat announced by Shri Modi is around 10 percent of India's GDP and was one of the highest in the world to overcome the challenges of the Pandemic. He reiterated that India will be an important pillar of post-COVID global economic recovery. He said that the roadmap ahead for Nations in winning the battle against the COVID-19 pandemic lies in restarting the economy and strengthening cooperative federalism. He said that the thrust is for stronger institutions, stronger e-Governance models, digitally empowered citizens and improved healthcare.

Dr.Jitendra Singh also said that teamwork, compassion and statesmanship have defined India's governance in response to COVID-19 Pandemic and it withstood the Governance challenge with a robust digital framework. The road ahead focuses on "Do Gaj Doori" – social distancing, which has now become a global norm, the Minister added.

In his address, Minister of State for External Affairs, Shri V. Muraleedharan said that developing countries were hit hard by this pandemic due to its limited resources and health and medical infrastructure. But India under Prime Minister Shri Narendra Modi took the lead in reaching out to fellow countries both in the region and outside with medical and other aid. He said that India is also taking a lead for the development of a vaccine in collaboration with other countries of the world.

The two-day conference is being attended by 184 participants comprising Diplomats, Civil Servants and Health Experts from 26 Countries spread over South Asia, South East Asia, Latin America and Africa.

The inaugural session was attended by Dr.Kshatrapati Shivaji, Secretary, DARPG and DPPW, Government of India, Shri V. Srinivas, Additional Secretary, DARPG and Director-General, National Centre for Good Governance, Ms DevyaniKhobragade, JS, Ministry of External Affairs and other senior officials from Government of India.

The Workshop was jointly conceptualized by the Ministry of External Affairs, Department of Administrative Reforms and Public Grievances and National Centre for Good Governance with the objective of disseminating India's good governance practices to ITEC countries.

(With Inputs from PIB)