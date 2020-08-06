Left Menu
Development News Edition

Minor's sexual assault: Have scanned footage from over 100 CCTV cameras, say police

The Delhi Police on Thursday said they have scanned footage from over 100 CCTV cameras and were questioning suspects in connection with the sexual assault of a 12-year-old girl by an unidentified man at her home in west Delhi's Paschim Vihar area.

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 06-08-2020 19:49 IST | Created: 06-08-2020 19:49 IST
Minor's sexual assault: Have scanned footage from over 100 CCTV cameras, say police

The Delhi Police on Thursday said they have scanned footage from over 100 CCTV cameras and were questioning suspects in connection with the sexual assault of a 12-year-old girl by an unidentified man at her home in west Delhi's Paschim Vihar area. "Delhi Police has taken the case registered under POCSO (Protection of Children from Sexual Offences Act) at Paschim Vihar police station seriously. It is a sensitive case and the Delhi Police is making all efforts to catch the culprit," Eish Singhal, Delhi Police PRO said. "Police have already scanned through CCTVs and are questioning suspects on the basis of the same," he said. However, police are yet to arrest the accused person. Earlier in the day Delhi Commission For Women Chairperson Swati Maliwal hit out at the police over the alleged delay in the arrest of the accused who sexually assaulted the girl two days ago.

"What CCTV footage has been scanned? How many statements have been recorded so far? How is it possible that the accused is still at large?" she asked. The incident took place on Tuesday evening when the victim was alone in her west Delhi home. She was sexually assaulted by the unidentified man who also hit her multiple times on the face and head with a sharp object, police had said. The girl's neighbours saw her lying in a pool of blood and informed police and her parents.

The victim was taken to Sanjay Gandhi Memorial Hospital. After preliminary treatment, she was shifted to AIIMS for further treatment. Doctors at AIIMS said on Thursday she has been operated upon and is stable. "She has suffered severe injuries but her condition is stable now. She was operated upon late on Tuesday night. She is in the ward and on oxygen support," a doctor at the AIIMS said.

Maliwal visited the girl at the AIIMS on Thursday and said the victim's condition was "quite serious". "The girl has multiple head fractures and bite marks all over her body," Maliwal said. "She has been brutally assaulted to the extent that every body part has injury marks," Maliwal said.

She demanded that the accused be immediately arrested and sentenced to death. She said her team had been assisting the victim..

TRENDING

The Seven Deadly Sins Season 4 airs on Netflix in Aug, synopsis revealed, other latest updates

Canara Bank Q1 profit up 23 pc at Rs 406 cr

The Dragon Prince Season 4 on expansion of Xadia & its kingdom, get other updates

Health News Roundup: Virginia touts nation's first contact tracing app with Apple-Google tech; Germany's confirmed coronavirus cases and more

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

3D printing and the future of manufacturing post COVID-19

The on-demand,&#160;customizable, and localized manufacturing of product components facilitated by 3D printing has the potential to redefine manufacturing&#160;but there are certain technical, mechanical, and legal limitations that, unless ...

How UK’s 'best prepared' healthcare system failed to gauge COVID-19

The UK is proud of their public health system and its unlike any other country as around 90 percent of British public supports the founding principles of National Health Service. But without accurate data being available to stakeholders in ...

Poor on IHR capacity progress in 2019, WHO says Cambodia tops COVID-19 response

Despite being in proximity to Hubei, the original epicenter of COVID-19 pandemic, Cambodia has reported just 226 confirmed cases and zero deaths. After seeing the data, WHO appreciated Cambodias healthcare information system but experts dou...

Loopholes in Healthcare Information System may have failed Singapore COVID-19 model

In the initial days of the COVID-19 outbreak, Singapore was in the limelight for its effective healthcare system and pandemic response plan. However, Singapore has now joined the list of the worst-hit nations and the situation is even worse...

Videos

Latest News

ECB purchases push Greek 10-year bond yields to record low

Greek 10-year government bond yields fell to record lows on Thursday as a sharp rally spurred on by the fast-paced purchase of the countrys debt by the European Central Bank kept pace with investors continuing to snap up higher-yielding ass...

Microsoft expands TikTok takeover ambitions to entire global business - FT

Microsoft Corp is chasing a deal to buy all of TikToks global business, including its operations in India and Europe, the Financial Times reported on Thursday, citing five people with knowledge of the talks.TikTok parent ByteDance and Micro...

Beirut's accidental cargo: how an unscheduled port visit led to disaster

The chemicals that went up in flames in Beiruts deadliest peace-time explosion arrived in the Lebanese capital seven years ago on a leaky Russian-leased cargo ship that, according to its captain, should never have stopped there. They were b...

New York seeks to break up National Rifle Association, alleging financial mismanagement

New York states attorney general sued to dissolve the National Rifle Association on Thursday, alleging senior leaders of the non-profit group diverted millions of dollars for personal use and to buy the silence and loyalty of former employe...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020