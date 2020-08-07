Left Menu
Development News Edition

Saudi Arabia, Iraq stress full commitment to OPEC+ deal

Iraq agreed to cut output by 1.06 million bpd under the deal and Iraqi oil minister Ihsan Abdul Jabbar said his country would make an additional cut in its oil production of about 400,000 barrels per day in August to compensate for its overproduction over the past period under the OPEC+ supply reduction pact. "Iraq's steadfast to commitment to OPEC+ deal,', said Abdul Jabbar, adding "it will reach 100% compliance by August".

Reuters | Updated: 07-08-2020 06:27 IST | Created: 07-08-2020 06:27 IST
Saudi Arabia, Iraq stress full commitment to OPEC+ deal

Saudi Arabia's energy minister and Iraqi counterpart stressed, in a phone call, their countries' full commitment to an OPEC+ deal curbing oil production, Iraqi state news agency said on Friday citing a joint statement from both ministries.

The two ministers discussed the latest developments in oil markets, continued recovery in global demand and progress made towards implementing the OPEC+ agreement. The Organization of the Petroleum Exporting Countries and allies, known as OPEC+, began a record supply cut in May to bolster oil prices hammered by the coronavirus crisis.

OPEC, Russia and other producers, a group known as OPEC+, agreed to cuts of 9.7 million bpd, or 10% of global output, from May 1. In July, they delivered 5.743 million bpd of the pledged reduction, equal to 94% compliance, the Reuters survey found. However, OPEC+ oil output rose by over 1 million barrels per day (bpd) in July as Saudi Arabia and other Gulf members ended their voluntary extra curbs on top of the OPEC-led deal, and other members made limited progress on compliance.

Saudi Arabia had agreed to cut output by 2.5 million bpd under the OPEC+ deal. Iraq agreed to cut output by 1.06 million bpd under the deal and Iraqi oil minister Ihsan Abdul Jabbar said his country would make an additional cut in its oil production of about 400,000 barrels per day in August to compensate for its overproduction over the past period under the OPEC+ supply reduction pact.

"Iraq's steadfast to commitment to OPEC+ deal,', said Abdul Jabbar, adding "it will reach 100% compliance by August". Saudi and Iraqi energy ministers said efforts made by OPEC+ member states would enhance stability of global oil markets, accelerate its balancing and send positive signals to the markets, statement added.

TRENDING

Health News Roundup: Virginia touts nation's first contact tracing app with Apple-Google tech; Germany's confirmed coronavirus cases and more

Black Clover Chapter 260 to be intense, spoilers revealed, release date set for Aug 9

Science News Roundup: Abu Dhabi's Tawazun to build satellite centre with Airbus; 'Gnarly' tumor shows dinosaurs got cancer and more

Adani Electricity Mumbai sells shares worth Rs 202 cr in Yes bank

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

3D printing and the future of manufacturing post COVID-19

The on-demand,&#160;customizable, and localized manufacturing of product components facilitated by 3D printing has the potential to redefine manufacturing&#160;but there are certain technical, mechanical, and legal limitations that, unless ...

How UK’s 'best prepared' healthcare system failed to gauge COVID-19

The UK is proud of their public health system and its unlike any other country as around 90 percent of British public supports the founding principles of National Health Service. But without accurate data being available to stakeholders in ...

Poor on IHR capacity progress in 2019, WHO says Cambodia tops COVID-19 response

Despite being in proximity to Hubei, the original epicenter of COVID-19 pandemic, Cambodia has reported just 226 confirmed cases and zero deaths. After seeing the data, WHO appreciated Cambodias healthcare information system but experts dou...

Loopholes in Healthcare Information System may have failed Singapore COVID-19 model

In the initial days of the COVID-19 outbreak, Singapore was in the limelight for its effective healthcare system and pandemic response plan. However, Singapore has now joined the list of the worst-hit nations and the situation is even worse...

Videos

Latest News

Australia's Victoria state reports 450 new coronavirus cases, 11 deaths

Australias second most populous state of Victoria on Friday reported 11 coronavirus-related deaths and 450 new infections in the last 24 hours, compared with eight fatalities and 471 cases a day earlier. The state began a six-week total loc...

Trump signs executive orders banning TikTok, Wechat

US President Donald Trump has signed executive orders banning popular Chinese apps like TikTok and WeChat, terming them a threat to the national security and to the countrys economy. The ban comes into effect in 45 days, Trump said in his t...

Golf-Brawny DeChambeau's driver snaps after swing at PGA Championship

Bryson DeChambeau has been swinging his driver with such ferocity in recent months that it may only have been a matter of time before the bulked-up golfers beaten down club snapped in two pieces.A cracking sound could be heard when DeChambe...

Braves walk off over Jays on Markakis' homer

Nick Markakis delivered a walk-off homer with one out in the ninth inning to give the Atlanta Braves a 4-3 win over the Toronto Blue Jays on Thursday. Markakis reached low to connect with a breaking ball from Wilmer Font 0-1 and smoked it d...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020