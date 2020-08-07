Left Menu
Karnataka's Kodagu suffers flood-like situation amid incessant rainfall

Different parts of Kodagu district continues to reel under flood-like situation due to incessant rainfall in Karnataka.

ANI | Kodagu (Karnataka) | Updated: 07-08-2020 12:14 IST | Created: 07-08-2020 12:04 IST
Areas in Kodagu district submerged amid incessant rainfall in Karnataka. (Photo/ANI). Image Credit: ANI

Different parts of Kodagu district continues to reel under flood-like situation due to incessant rainfall in Karnataka. According to the Central Water Commission, the level of river Cauvery is slowly rising while the rainfall continued in Bhagamandala and its surrounding areas.

"River Cauvery at Napoklu in Kodagu district, Karnataka is rising but slowly and is within 0.6 m of its highest flood level. Rainfall is continuing in Bhagamandala and its surrounding areas. There is no immediate respite of falling levels," Central Water Commission (CWC) said. The CWC also informed that around 105 cm rainfall was recorded in Bhagamandala Taluk of Kodagu district in Karnataka from August 5 to August 7.

On Thursday, the water level of the Bheema river rose in Kalaburagi and the agricultural fields in Belagavi got submerged in water following heavy rainfall in the region. Meanwhile, various districts including Wayanad in Kerala suffered due to the same.

The India Meteorological Department (IMD) had issued an extremely heavy rainfall warning for Thursday in Wayanad. Following this, a flood-like situation arose in Panamaram village. While Aluva's Shiva Temple got submerged underwater as the water level has increased significantly in Periyar River following incessant rains.

The IMD had issued a red alert in several districts in Karnataka and Kerala due to heavy rainfall on Wednesday.

