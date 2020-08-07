Left Menu
Centre assures Kerala of every help in Idukki rescue, relief operations

Minister of State (MoS) for External Affairs V Muraleedharan on Friday said he has spoken to Kerala Chief Secretary Dr Vishwas Mehta over Idukki landslide incident and told him that the Central government will be ready to extend every help required in rescue and relief operations.

ANI | New Delhi | Updated: 07-08-2020 17:59 IST | Created: 07-08-2020 17:59 IST
MoS for External Affairs V Muraleedharan (File photo). Image Credit: ANI

The minister expressed condolences over the loss of lives in the incident.

"Pained by the loss of lives in Kerala flood. My condolences to their family members. Learnt about the stranded tea estate workers in Munnar, NDRF and GoI will extend support to the state to rescue them," he tweeted. "Spoke to Kerala Govt's C.S Dr.Vishwas Mehta & told him that GoI will be ready to extend every help required in rescue & relief operations,"

"Spoke to Shripad Naik Ji MoS Defence and Nityanand Rai Ji MoS Home Affairs on #Keralafloods and requested assistance from NDRF and IAF for rescue operations," he said in a tweet. BJP leader KJ Alphons alleged that there are illegal activities going on in Munnar causing huge landslides.

"The entire area is prone to landslides. These are things which we cannot actually control. But there are landslides happening in Munnar which are manmade. So much blasting of granite is happening. This is masterminded by local MLAs and other politicians. There are illegal activities going on in Munnar causing huge landslides. These things should be monitored and strict action should be taken," he told ANI. Prime Minister Narendra Modi also expressed his condolences over deaths due to landslide in Idukki and announced ex-gratia of Rs 2 lakh each from Prime Minister's National Relief Fund (PMNRF) to the kin of deceased.

"Pained by the loss of lives due to a landslide in Rajamalai, Idukki. In this hour of grief, my thoughts are with the bereaved families. May the injured recover quickly. NDRF and the administration are working on the ground, providing assistance to the affected," Modi tweeted. "Ex-gratia of Rs 2 lakh each from PMNRF would be given to the next of kin of those who have lost their lives due to a landslide in Rajamalai, Idukki. Rs 50,000 each would be given to those injured due to the landslide," PMO India tweeted.

At least nine people have lost their lives in the landslide that occurred in Rajamala of Kerala's Idukki district on Friday. As many as 57 people are still missing and the rescue work is underway. Kerala Governor Arif Mohammed Khan lauded the dedication of rescue teams at Rajamala.

"Hon'ble Governor Shri Arif Mohammed Khan lauded the dedication of Rescue teams at Rajamala,#Idukki, where landslide claimed 14 lives and rendered many people missing. NDRF, Police, Fire Force, Forest, Revenue depts and local people are working hard to save lives', he said: PRO, Kerala Raj Bhavan," Kerala Governor tweeted. A 50-member strong special task force team of the fire force has been dispatched to Rajamala in

Idukki for rescue efforts. They have been equipped for night-time rescue activities, said Kerala Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan. The Chief Minister's Office has contacted the Indian Air Force to provide helicopter services to Rajamala for rescue operations. It is expected to be available soon. Heavy rains in several parts of Kerala have triggered floods and landslides which have wreaked havoc in the region over the past few days.

The India Meteorological Department (IMD) issued red and orange alert for heavy rainfall for various districts in Kerala. It issued a red alert in Pathanamthitta, Kottayam, Idukki and Wayanad districts for today. (ANI)

