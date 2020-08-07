Left Menu
Development News Edition

NSCN-IM unlikely to hold talks with interlocutor Ravi; expresses unhappiness

The NSCN-IM is unlikely to hold further peace talks with Nagaland Governor and Centre's interlocutor R N Ravi as the Naga insurgent group has conveyed its "unhappiness" to the top functionaries of the central government over his style of functioning, sources said on Friday.

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 07-08-2020 21:17 IST | Created: 07-08-2020 21:17 IST
NSCN-IM unlikely to hold talks with interlocutor Ravi; expresses unhappiness

The NSCN-IM is unlikely to hold further peace talks with Nagaland Governor and Centre's interlocutor R N Ravi as the Naga insurgent group has conveyed its "unhappiness" to the top functionaries of the central government over his style of functioning, sources said on Friday. This comes as the top leadership of the NSCN-IM has arrived in Delhi for a fresh round of negotiation with the central government, possibly with a new interlocutor. The NSCN-IM has conveyed to the central government that the group would not hold any further negotiation with Ravi, who has been engaged in dialogue with the group since 2014, sources privy to the development said. The key grievances of the NSCN-IM against Ravi seem to be his "misinterpretation" of the 2015 frame of agreement and his letter to Nagaland government, asking it to rein in "armed gangs". The framework agreement was signed on August 3, 2015, by NSCN-IM general secretary Thuingaleng Muivah and Ravi in presence of Prime Minister Narendra Modi to hammer out a final solution. However, it is immediately not known whether the central government has acceded to the NSCN-IM's demand for removal of Ravi as interlocutor. Ravi was in Kohima on Friday while the entire top NSCN-IM leadership arrived in Delhi. Sources said Ravi had invited Muivah for talks when the later was in Nagaland. However, Muivah avoided the meeting citing ill health and returned to the national capital late last month. In his June letter to the state government, Ravi had said the "armed groups" were "challenging the legitimacy of the state government without any resistance from the state law and order machinery and "creating a crisis of confidence in the system". While the letter did not mention NSCN-IM, the group is believed to be deeply upset with its content. Asserting his powers under Article 371A of the Constitution, Ravi suggested that henceforth, “important law and order decisions like the transfer and posting of officials entrusted with maintenance of law and order…of and above the district level (will) be after the approval of the governor". In October last year, in a statement, Ravi had ruled out a separate flag and Constitution for the Nagas as demanded by the NSCN-IM and made it clear that the "endless negotiations with the insurgent group under the shadow of guns is not acceptable". Ravi had said the NSCN-IM has "mischievously" dragged in the Framework Agreement and began imputing imaginary contents to it

The framework agreement came after over 80 rounds of negotiations spanning 18 years, with the first breakthrough made in 1997 when the ceasefire agreement was sealed after decades of insurgency in Nagaland which started soon after India's independence in 1947.

TRENDING

Black Clover Chapter 260 to be intense, spoilers revealed, release date set for Aug 9

Health News Roundup: Virginia touts nation's first contact tracing app with Apple-Google tech; Germany's confirmed coronavirus cases and more

Adani Electricity Mumbai sells shares worth Rs 202 cr in Yes bank

My Hero Academia Chapter 280 to be out on Aug 10, spoilers reveal many surprising things

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

3D printing and the future of manufacturing post COVID-19

The on-demand,&#160;customizable, and localized manufacturing of product components facilitated by 3D printing has the potential to redefine manufacturing&#160;but there are certain technical, mechanical, and legal limitations that, unless ...

How UK’s 'best prepared' healthcare system failed to gauge COVID-19

The UK is proud of their public health system and its unlike any other country as around 90 percent of British public supports the founding principles of National Health Service. But without accurate data being available to stakeholders in ...

Poor on IHR capacity progress in 2019, WHO says Cambodia tops COVID-19 response

Despite being in proximity to Hubei, the original epicenter of COVID-19 pandemic, Cambodia has reported just 226 confirmed cases and zero deaths. After seeing the data, WHO appreciated Cambodias healthcare information system but experts dou...

Loopholes in Healthcare Information System may have failed Singapore COVID-19 model

In the initial days of the COVID-19 outbreak, Singapore was in the limelight for its effective healthcare system and pandemic response plan. However, Singapore has now joined the list of the worst-hit nations and the situation is even worse...

Videos

Latest News

AIE flight skids off runway, falls into valley, many injured

An Air India Express flight with 191 passengers and crew skidded off the tabletop runway and fell into a 50 feet valley breaking into two portions while landing on Friday evening,police sources said. Manypeoplehave been rushed to the nearb...

Haryana reports 9 more COVID-19 deaths, no. of cases crosses 40,000-mark

Haryana reported nine more deaths due to COVID-19 on Friday, while 751 fresh cases took the infection tally in the state past the 40,000-mark, according to the health departments daily bulletin. While three deaths were reported from Rewari,...

Special NIA court holds six people guilty in ISIS conspiracy case

A special NIA court here has held six people guilty in a case of a criminal conspiracy by the ISIS to establish its base in India by recruiting Muslim youths through different social media platforms to carry out acts of terrorism in the cou...

Basmati: Punjab CM opposes GI tag, MP CM writes to Sonia

Madhya Pradesh Chief Minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan on Friday wrote to Congress leader Sonia Gandhi after her party colleague and Punjab CM Amarinder Singh opposed grant of geographical indication GI tag for basmati rice produced in MP. Cho...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020