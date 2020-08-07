Left Menu
CSIR, FSSAI sign MoU for collaborative research on food and nutrition

An agreement was signed on Friday between CSIR and FSSAI for collaborative research and information dissemination in the area of food and nutrition, the Health Ministry said.

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 07-08-2020 21:58 IST | Created: 07-08-2020 21:58 IST
An agreement was signed on Friday between CSIR and FSSAI for collaborative research and information dissemination in the area of food and nutrition, the Health Ministry said. Health Minister Harsh Vardhan presided a ceremony for the signing of MoU between the Food Safety and Standards Authority of India (FSSAI) under the Ministry of Health and Family Welfare and the Council of Scientific and Industrial Research (CSIR) under the Ministry of Science and Technology, according to an official statement.

"The MoU is a very significant step that will create a brighter future for India seeking collaborative research and information dissemination in the area of food and nutrition, and food and consumer safety solutions in India. The collaboration between these two premier institutions of India will contribute in fulfilling the vision of New Food System 2050,” Vardhan said. The two organisations will collaborate towards strengthening the quality assurance of laboratory networks across the country aimed at development and validation of methods for reliable reporting on quality and safety of food products, he stated.

Vardhan highlighted that the country will see a surge in demand for healthy, nutritious, plant-based, local, seasonal and indigenous foods, produced organically. He said the New Food System 2050 will also see an enhanced focus on climate-friendly food production systems, conservation of land and water resources, reduction in food loss and food wastage across the value chain, increase in small scale production units for self-sustaining local economies, use of environment friendly packaging alternatives, and repurposing of waste, according to the statement issued by the Health Ministry.

