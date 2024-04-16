Left Menu

33,843 Palestinians killed in Gaza offensive since Oct. 7, health ministry says

Reuters | Dubai | Updated: 16-04-2024 15:40 IST | Created: 16-04-2024 15:35 IST
33,843 Palestinians killed in Gaza offensive since Oct. 7, health ministry says
Representative Image Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • United Arab Emirates

Israel's military offensive in the Gaza Strip has killed at least 33,843 Palestinians and wounded 76,575 since Oct. 7, the Palestinian enclave's health ministry said on Tuesday.

There have been 46 Palestinians killed and 110 injured in the past 24 hours, the ministry statement added.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Will AI help or hinder trust in science?

Will AI help or hinder trust in science?

 Australia
2
Indian Stock markets plummet as middle east tensions send shockwaves across global equities

Indian Stock markets plummet as middle east tensions send shockwaves across ...

 India
3
Soccer-The week in Asian football

Soccer-The week in Asian football

 Global
4
World Bank approves new investment to upgrade transportation in Brazil's Santa Catarina

World Bank approves new investment to upgrade transportation in Brazil's San...

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Sustainable Tech: Innovations in Green Computing and Energy Efficiency

Vertical Cities: Architectural Innovations and the Future of Urban Living

The Intersection of Artificial Intelligence, Automation, and Human Contribution

The Digital Divide in Urban Areas: Addressing Connectivity and Accessibility

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2024