33,843 Palestinians killed in Gaza offensive since Oct. 7, health ministry says
Reuters | Dubai | Updated: 16-04-2024 15:40 IST | Created: 16-04-2024 15:35 IST
- Country:
- United Arab Emirates
Israel's military offensive in the Gaza Strip has killed at least 33,843 Palestinians and wounded 76,575 since Oct. 7, the Palestinian enclave's health ministry said on Tuesday.
There have been 46 Palestinians killed and 110 injured in the past 24 hours, the ministry statement added.
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
- READ MORE ON:
- Israel
- Palestinians
- Palestinian
- health ministry
Advertisement
ALSO READ
Israel makes it easier to acquire medical rehabilitation devices
Israeli military hits building in Lebanon harboring senior Hezbollah figure
More than 2,700 arrests made since start of Israel's 'war' on violent crime in Arab communities
Israeli PM Netanyahu’s hernia operation was successful, hospital says
Israel says flying object from east hits Eilat, no casualties