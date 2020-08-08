NDRF rescues 3-month-old baby in Karnataka's Kodagu district
A three-month-old baby was rescued by National Disaster Response Force personnel at Balegundi village of Kodagu district amid the incessant rainfall in Karnataka on Friday.ANI | Kodagu (Karnataka) | Updated: 08-08-2020 09:34 IST | Created: 08-08-2020 09:34 IST
A three-month-old baby was rescued by National Disaster Response Force personnel at Balegundi village of Kodagu district amid the incessant rainfall in Karnataka on Friday. The NDRF also rescued two families from the Balegundi village.
Various parts of Kodagu district continues to reel under flood-like situation due to incessant rainfall in the state. According to the Central Water Commission, the water level of river Cauvery is slowly rising while the rainfall continued in Bhagamandala and its surrounding areas.
"River Cauvery at Napoklu in Kodagu district, Karnataka is rising but slowly and is within 0.6 m of its highest flood level. Rainfall is continuing in Bhagamandala and its surrounding areas. There is no immediate respite of falling levels," Central Water Commission (CWC) said on Friday. (ANI)
