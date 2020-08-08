Left Menu
Development News Edition

Rhea's plea for transfer of probe to Mumbai 'infructuous': Sushant's father to SC

The petition filed by actor Rhea Chakraborty seeking the transfer of the investigation in the death of Sushant Singh Rajput from Patna to Mumbai has become 'infructuous' since the case was transferred to the Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI), the late actor's father submitted before the Supreme Court on Saturday.

ANI | New Delhi | Updated: 08-08-2020 13:40 IST | Created: 08-08-2020 13:35 IST
Rhea's plea for transfer of probe to Mumbai 'infructuous': Sushant's father to SC
Supreme Court of India. Image Credit: ANI

The petition filed by actor Rhea Chakraborty seeking the transfer of the investigation in the death of Sushant Singh Rajput from Patna to Mumbai has become 'infructuous' since the case was transferred to the Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI), the late actor's father submitted before the Supreme Court on Saturday. The submissions were made by KK Singh, father of Sushant Singh Rajput, in a counter-affidavit filed before the Supreme Court on Rhea's plea in the matter.

It said that the investigation in the FIR, registered in Patna, has already been transferred to the CBI and thus the present prayer (to transfer the probe to Mumbai) now stands infructuous. "Secondly, the prayer is also not maintainable since there is not a case said to be pending which could be transferred under Section 406 of the Code of Criminal Procedure (CrPC)," Singh said in his counter-affidavit.

"The grievance of the petitioner (Rhea Chakraborty) that the Patna police would investigate the present case in an unfair and discriminatory manner does not subsist, K K Singh, one of the respondents in Rhea Chakraborty case," the affidavit said. It also mentioned that Rhea, through her social media, had requested the Union Home Minister Amit Shah for a CBI inquiry in the case and now since the Maharashtra Police has entrusted the FIR to the CBI and Union of India (UOI) has accepted the said request also, then the petitioner should not have any grievance in this regard.

Singh also said that Maharashtra Police, by claiming that the present case is nothing but a political attempt to thwart their powers, undermine the federal structure of the Constitution. "It is rather unfortunate that Singh was being undermined the feelings of a father who lives in Patna and who has sufficient proof and belief that it is due to the petitioners continued criminal actions for over a period of one year that caused the death of his only son," the affidavit said.

The development comes after Rhea approached the Supreme Court seeking directions to transfer the case, registered against her in Bihar's Patna for abettment of suicide, to Mumbai. Recently, the CBI registered a case against Rhea and several others in connection with the death of Sushant Singh Rajput, who was found dead at his Mumbai residence on June 14. (ANI)

TRENDING

Song Hye-Kyo’s agency debunks dating rumor with Hyun Bin, Song Joong-Ki donates fund in Korea

Kerala plane crash: Maha NCP leaders express grief

Health News Roundup: Germany's confirmed coronavirus cases rise by 1,147 to 214,214; Trump signs executive order to boost U.S. drug manufacturing and more

Dr Harsh Vardhan presides signing of MoU between FSSAI and CSIR

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

3D printing and the future of manufacturing post COVID-19

The on-demand,&#160;customizable, and localized manufacturing of product components facilitated by 3D printing has the potential to redefine manufacturing&#160;but there are certain technical, mechanical, and legal limitations that, unless ...

How UK’s 'best prepared' healthcare system failed to gauge COVID-19

The UK is proud of their public health system and its unlike any other country as around 90 percent of British public supports the founding principles of National Health Service. But without accurate data being available to stakeholders in ...

Poor on IHR capacity progress in 2019, WHO says Cambodia tops COVID-19 response

Despite being in proximity to Hubei, the original epicenter of COVID-19 pandemic, Cambodia has reported just 226 confirmed cases and zero deaths. After seeing the data, WHO appreciated Cambodias healthcare information system but experts dou...

Loopholes in Healthcare Information System may have failed Singapore COVID-19 model

In the initial days of the COVID-19 outbreak, Singapore was in the limelight for its effective healthcare system and pandemic response plan. However, Singapore has now joined the list of the worst-hit nations and the situation is even worse...

Videos

Latest News

Kerala govt announces Rs 10 lakh compensation to kin of AIE flight crash victims

The Kerala government on Saturday announced Rs 10 lakh compensation to the families of those who died when an ill-fatedAir India Express flight veered off the runway while attempting to land at the Karipur international airport here. At lea...

Orioles back to scoring, will continue series with Nationals

The Baltimore Orioles were reeling -- especially on offense -- as they arrived in Washington on Friday. Baltimores bats started the season just fine, but the offense fell apart this week in a four-game sweep at the hands of the Miami Marlin...

Junior paddler Swastika Gosh facing financial crisis in Mumbai due to lockdown

World number five junior paddler Swastika Ghosh is facing acute financial crisis due to the coronavirus-forced lockdown and her family is contemplating returning to her native place near here as they are struggling to even pay the room rent...

Former prep rivals square off as Rangers host Angels

Former high school rivals Patrick Sandoval of the Los Angeles Angels and Kolby Allard of the Texas Rangers will match up for the first time as major leaguers when they take the mound on Saturday evening in Arlington, Texas. Sandoval graduat...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020