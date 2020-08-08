Kerala: 5 plane crash victims admitted to MIMS hospital now stable

Five patients, who were admitted to the Aster MIMS hospital in Kozhikode after an Air India plane crashed in Karipur Airport on Friday night, are currently in a stable condition, Dr Muhammad Shafi, Head of Department of the Department, Emergency Medicine informed. "We received a call regarding the situation around 8:30 pm and the team was alerted with a code green. A hazard assessment was made and a team consisting of one doctor and two staff members in full Personal Protective Equipment was deployed to the site. Five patients were brought to the hospital. Most of them are suspected to have traumatic brain injury. One patient suffered an abdominal injury and another patient had a head injury. The rest have limb trauma. They are in stable condition and are being kept under observation," Shafi told ANI.

At least 18 people died when a plane carrying 190 passengers came from Dubai met with an accident at Karipur airport in Kozhikode on Friday evening, as per the Directorate General of Civil Aviation (DGCA). "Eighteen people, including two pilots, have lost their lives. It is unfortunate. 127 people are at hospitals, others have been released," said Puri on the Air India Express flight that crash-landed on Friday evening.

Air India Express Dubai-Kozhikode IX-1344 flight, carrying 190 people on board from Dubai under the Vande Bharat Mission, skidded off the runway at Karipur Airport in Kozhikode at 7.41 pm on Friday in which several people sustained injuries. (ANI)