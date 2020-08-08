Left Menu
Development News Edition

Kerala: 5 plane crash victims admitted to MIMS hospital now stable

Five patients, who were admitted to the Aster MIMS hospital in Kozhikode after an Air India plane crashed in Karipur Airport on Friday night, are currently in a stable condition, Dr Muhammad Shafi, Head of Department of the Department, Emergency Medicine informed.

ANI | Mallapuram (Kerala) | Updated: 08-08-2020 14:05 IST | Created: 08-08-2020 13:57 IST
Kerala: 5 plane crash victims admitted to MIMS hospital now stable
Dr Muhammad Shafi, Head of Department of the Department, Emergency Medicine at Ater MIMS hospital in conversation with ANI. (Photo/ANI). Image Credit: ANI

Five patients, who were admitted to the Aster MIMS hospital in Kozhikode after an Air India plane crashed in Karipur Airport on Friday night, are currently in a stable condition, Dr Muhammad Shafi, Head of Department of the Department, Emergency Medicine informed. "We received a call regarding the situation around 8:30 pm and the team was alerted with a code green. A hazard assessment was made and a team consisting of one doctor and two staff members in full Personal Protective Equipment was deployed to the site. Five patients were brought to the hospital. Most of them are suspected to have traumatic brain injury. One patient suffered an abdominal injury and another patient had a head injury. The rest have limb trauma. They are in stable condition and are being kept under observation," Shafi told ANI.

At least 18 people died when a plane carrying 190 passengers came from Dubai met with an accident at Karipur airport in Kozhikode on Friday evening, as per the Directorate General of Civil Aviation (DGCA). "Eighteen people, including two pilots, have lost their lives. It is unfortunate. 127 people are at hospitals, others have been released," said Puri on the Air India Express flight that crash-landed on Friday evening.

Air India Express Dubai-Kozhikode IX-1344 flight, carrying 190 people on board from Dubai under the Vande Bharat Mission, skidded off the runway at Karipur Airport in Kozhikode at 7.41 pm on Friday in which several people sustained injuries. (ANI)

TRENDING

Song Hye-Kyo’s agency debunks dating rumor with Hyun Bin, Song Joong-Ki donates fund in Korea

Kerala plane crash: Maha NCP leaders express grief

Health News Roundup: Germany's confirmed coronavirus cases rise by 1,147 to 214,214; Trump signs executive order to boost U.S. drug manufacturing and more

Dr Harsh Vardhan presides signing of MoU between FSSAI and CSIR

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

3D printing and the future of manufacturing post COVID-19

The on-demand,&#160;customizable, and localized manufacturing of product components facilitated by 3D printing has the potential to redefine manufacturing&#160;but there are certain technical, mechanical, and legal limitations that, unless ...

How UK’s 'best prepared' healthcare system failed to gauge COVID-19

The UK is proud of their public health system and its unlike any other country as around 90 percent of British public supports the founding principles of National Health Service. But without accurate data being available to stakeholders in ...

Poor on IHR capacity progress in 2019, WHO says Cambodia tops COVID-19 response

Despite being in proximity to Hubei, the original epicenter of COVID-19 pandemic, Cambodia has reported just 226 confirmed cases and zero deaths. After seeing the data, WHO appreciated Cambodias healthcare information system but experts dou...

Loopholes in Healthcare Information System may have failed Singapore COVID-19 model

In the initial days of the COVID-19 outbreak, Singapore was in the limelight for its effective healthcare system and pandemic response plan. However, Singapore has now joined the list of the worst-hit nations and the situation is even worse...

Videos

Latest News

Kerala govt announces Rs 10 lakh compensation to kin of AIE flight crash victims

The Kerala government on Saturday announced Rs 10 lakh compensation to the families of those who died when an ill-fatedAir India Express flight veered off the runway while attempting to land at the Karipur international airport here. At lea...

Orioles back to scoring, will continue series with Nationals

The Baltimore Orioles were reeling -- especially on offense -- as they arrived in Washington on Friday. Baltimores bats started the season just fine, but the offense fell apart this week in a four-game sweep at the hands of the Miami Marlin...

Junior paddler Swastika Gosh facing financial crisis in Mumbai due to lockdown

World number five junior paddler Swastika Ghosh is facing acute financial crisis due to the coronavirus-forced lockdown and her family is contemplating returning to her native place near here as they are struggling to even pay the room rent...

Former prep rivals square off as Rangers host Angels

Former high school rivals Patrick Sandoval of the Los Angeles Angels and Kolby Allard of the Texas Rangers will match up for the first time as major leaguers when they take the mound on Saturday evening in Arlington, Texas. Sandoval graduat...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020