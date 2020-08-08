30-yr-old man shot at during scuffle in Delhi

A 30-year-old man received a bullet injury during a scuffle in west Delhi's Janakpuri area, police said on Saturday. The incident took place on Friday at around 8.30 pm at Janakpuri's A-Block area, they said. The injured has been identified as Brahmjeet, a farmer and resident of Jhajjar district in Haryana. According to police, Brahmjeet owed Rs 10 lakh to one Paramveer of Rohtak in Haryana. He was visiting his elder brother Kamaljeet, who lives in Delhi's Uttam Nagar. On the day of the incident, Kamaljeet was at A-Block, Janakpuri to meet his relative Ashish when Paramveer, along with his relatives Manjeet, Navin and an unidentified person, came there and asked him to return the money, a senior police officer said. A heated argument ensued which led to a scuffle. Meanwhile, Brahmjeet reached there and attacked Navin who fired two to three shots one of which hit him in the stomach, the officer said. While the four men including Paramveer fled from the spot, Brahmjeet was rushed to Chanandevi Hospital where he was operated upon and is stated to be out of danger, police said. A case under 307 (attempt to murder) and Arms Act has been registered at Janakpuri police station and several teams have been constituted to apprehend the accused, police added.