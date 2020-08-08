Left Menu
Development News Edition

30-yr-old man shot at during scuffle in Delhi

On the day of the incident, Kamaljeet was at A-Block, Janakpuri to meet his relative Ashish when Paramveer, along with his relatives Manjeet, Navin and an unidentified person, came there and asked him to return the money, a senior police officer said.

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 08-08-2020 15:52 IST | Created: 08-08-2020 15:52 IST
30-yr-old man shot at during scuffle in Delhi

A 30-year-old man received a bullet injury during a scuffle in west Delhi's Janakpuri area, police said on Saturday. The incident took place on Friday at around 8.30 pm at Janakpuri's A-Block area, they said. The injured has been identified as Brahmjeet, a farmer and resident of Jhajjar district in Haryana. According to police, Brahmjeet owed Rs 10 lakh to one Paramveer of Rohtak in Haryana. He was visiting his elder brother Kamaljeet, who lives in Delhi's Uttam Nagar. On the day of the incident, Kamaljeet was at A-Block, Janakpuri to meet his relative Ashish when Paramveer, along with his relatives Manjeet, Navin and an unidentified person, came there and asked him to return the money, a senior police officer said. A heated argument ensued which led to a scuffle. Meanwhile, Brahmjeet reached there and attacked Navin who fired two to three shots one of which hit him in the stomach, the officer said. While the four men including Paramveer fled from the spot, Brahmjeet was rushed to Chanandevi Hospital where he was operated upon and is stated to be out of danger, police said. A case under 307 (attempt to murder) and Arms Act has been registered at Janakpuri police station and several teams have been constituted to apprehend the accused, police added.

TRENDING

Song Hye-Kyo’s agency debunks dating rumor with Hyun Bin, Song Joong-Ki donates fund in Korea

Kerala plane crash: Maha NCP leaders express grief

Health News Roundup: Germany's confirmed coronavirus cases rise by 1,147 to 214,214; Trump signs executive order to boost U.S. drug manufacturing and more

Dr Harsh Vardhan presides signing of MoU between FSSAI and CSIR

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

3D printing and the future of manufacturing post COVID-19

The on-demand,&#160;customizable, and localized manufacturing of product components facilitated by 3D printing has the potential to redefine manufacturing&#160;but there are certain technical, mechanical, and legal limitations that, unless ...

How UK’s 'best prepared' healthcare system failed to gauge COVID-19

The UK is proud of their public health system and its unlike any other country as around 90 percent of British public supports the founding principles of National Health Service. But without accurate data being available to stakeholders in ...

Poor on IHR capacity progress in 2019, WHO says Cambodia tops COVID-19 response

Despite being in proximity to Hubei, the original epicenter of COVID-19 pandemic, Cambodia has reported just 226 confirmed cases and zero deaths. After seeing the data, WHO appreciated Cambodias healthcare information system but experts dou...

Loopholes in Healthcare Information System may have failed Singapore COVID-19 model

In the initial days of the COVID-19 outbreak, Singapore was in the limelight for its effective healthcare system and pandemic response plan. However, Singapore has now joined the list of the worst-hit nations and the situation is even worse...

Videos

Latest News

Five hockey players who tested positive for Covid-19 are doing well: SAI

The Sports Authority of India SAI on Saturday confirmed that all five hockey players who tested positive for coronavirus are doing well and are being attended by their in-house doctor as well as one doctor from the state government. The doc...

PM Modi inaugurates Rashtriya Swachhata Kendra at Raj Ghat

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Saturday inaugurated the Rashtriya Swachhata Kendra RSK, an interactive experience centre on Swachh Bharat Mission. The inauguration has been done on the occasion of the centenary celebrations of Mahatma Gand...

Polish police detain 48 people after LGBT protest

Polish police said they detained 48 people after protesters tried to stop them arresting an LGBT activist accused of hanging rainbow flags over statues in Warsaw and damaging a pro-life campaigners van.Crowds of protesters shouting Shame, d...

Golf-Wentworth women's event abandoned after fire on course

The Rose Ladies Series Grand Final was abandoned on Saturday as wildfires at the Wentworth club that forced the suspension of play on Friday continued to pose a risk. Searing temperatures initially triggered the fires on nearby Chobham Comm...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020