Left Menu
Development News Edition

Kozhikode plane crash: Black box recovered, to be taken to Delhi for further probe

The digital flight data recorder (DFDR) and the cockpit voice recorder (CVR) jointly make up the "black box" in an aircraft. The Air India Express flight from Dubai with 190 onboard overshot the tabletop runway at Kozhikode airport on Friday night while landing in heavy rain and fell into a valley 35 feet below and broke into two, killing at least 18 people.

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 08-08-2020 16:55 IST | Created: 08-08-2020 16:26 IST
Kozhikode plane crash: Black box recovered, to be taken to Delhi for further probe
Representative Image Image Credit: Pixabay

The black box of the ill-fated Air India Express plane that crashed at Karipur International Airport in Kozhikode has been recovered and will be taken to Delhi for further investigation by the Aircraft Accident Investigation Bureau (AAIB), said an official of aviation regulator DGCA on Saturday. The digital flight data recorder (DFDR) and the cockpit voice recorder (CVR) jointly make up the "black box" in an aircraft.

The Air India Express flight from Dubai with 190 onboard overshot the tabletop runway at Kozhikode airport on Friday night while landing in heavy rain and fell into a valley 35 feet below and broke into two, killing at least 18 people. The DFDR keeps a record of data from plane's systems like airspeed, altitude and fuel flow. A good quality DFDR can store up to 25 hours of flight data. The CVR keeps a recording of all the conversations taking place in a plane's cockpit. A good quality CVR can store up to two hours of voice data.

Once recovered after the aircraft crash, the black box gives ample flight data and voice recording to the investigators to find out what led to the accident. "The DFDR and CVR, which have been recovered from the plane, will help in finding the cause of this accident," the official of the Directorate General of Civil Aviation (DGCA) said.

These devices are with the AAIB and will be sent to Delhi for further investigation, according to the official. A tabletop runway is located on top of a hill or a plateau with one or both the ends overlooking a gorge. The Kozhikode airport in Kerala has a table-top runway and is operated by the Airports Authority of India (AAI).

An AAI spokesperson said runway 28 of the airport was in use and in the first landing attempt, the pilot could not sight the runway and requested for runway 10. Citing information from the Air Traffic Controller (ATC), the spokesperson said the aircraft touched down near taxiway 'C', which is approximately 1,000 metres from the beginning of runway 10. The total length of the runway is 2,700 metres.

The spokesperson also said the reported visibility due to rains at the time of landing was 2,000 metres. Aviation consultancy firm CAPA said on Twitter the DGCA and the AAIB must conduct thorough probes into the Kozhikode tragedy, and follow through on actions to achieve a systemic overhaul of aviation safety in India, especially at airports with tabletop runways.

TRENDING

Song Hye-Kyo’s agency debunks dating rumor with Hyun Bin, Song Joong-Ki donates fund in Korea

Kerala plane crash: Maha NCP leaders express grief

Health News Roundup: Germany's confirmed coronavirus cases rise by 1,147 to 214,214; Trump signs executive order to boost U.S. drug manufacturing and more

Dr Harsh Vardhan presides signing of MoU between FSSAI and CSIR

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

3D printing and the future of manufacturing post COVID-19

The on-demand,&#160;customizable, and localized manufacturing of product components facilitated by 3D printing has the potential to redefine manufacturing&#160;but there are certain technical, mechanical, and legal limitations that, unless ...

How UK’s 'best prepared' healthcare system failed to gauge COVID-19

The UK is proud of their public health system and its unlike any other country as around 90 percent of British public supports the founding principles of National Health Service. But without accurate data being available to stakeholders in ...

Poor on IHR capacity progress in 2019, WHO says Cambodia tops COVID-19 response

Despite being in proximity to Hubei, the original epicenter of COVID-19 pandemic, Cambodia has reported just 226 confirmed cases and zero deaths. After seeing the data, WHO appreciated Cambodias healthcare information system but experts dou...

Loopholes in Healthcare Information System may have failed Singapore COVID-19 model

In the initial days of the COVID-19 outbreak, Singapore was in the limelight for its effective healthcare system and pandemic response plan. However, Singapore has now joined the list of the worst-hit nations and the situation is even worse...

Videos

Latest News

Soccer-Juve's Champions League dream as elusive as ever despite Ronaldo

Cristiano Ronaldo was supposed to have helped Juventus fulfil their dream of winning the Champions League, yet Europes biggest trophy appears to have moved further from their grasp since his arrival.Having established domestic dominance in ...

UP: FIR lodged over anti-Modi recorded message

Police here have lodged an FIR over a recorded audio message asking Muslims in India to stop Prime Minister Narendra Modi from unfurling the national flag on the Independence Day over the recent groundbreaking of a Ram temple in Ayodhya, a ...

Jaipur police told to probe plaint against phone tapping 'rumours'

Rajasthan DGP Bhupendra Singh on Saturday instructed the Jaipur police to investigate the complaint lodged against the rumours that phone numbers of six MLAs holed up in a Jaisalmer hotel are being tapped, according to a statement. The DGP ...

Five hockey players who tested positive for Covid-19 are doing well: SAI

The Sports Authority of India SAI on Saturday confirmed that all five hockey players who tested positive for coronavirus are doing well and are being attended by their in-house doctor as well as one doctor from the state government. The doc...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020