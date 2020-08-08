Maha forest dept suggests treatment centres for animals

Maharashtra forest department has come up with a proposal to set up transit centres across the state for treatment of injured and sick animals, a senior official said on Saturday. Locations of such centres will be decided as per need, Principal Chief Conservator of Forests (Wildlife) Nitin Kakodkar told PTI.

He said such facilities will be equipped with necessary equipment and staff for treating animals. "These centres will be of great help for injured and sick animals before leaving them in the wild again," said Kakodkar.

Maharashtra State Board for Wildlife (SBWL) member Yadav Tarte said the issue was discussed in a meeting and orders were given to prepare a formal proposal..