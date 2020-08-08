Parts of Rajasthan receive light to moderate rain

Light to moderate rain lashed parts of Rajasthan, with Sikar recording the maximum of 24.2 mm rainfall on Saturday, the Meteorological Department said. Bhilwara recorded 4 mm rainfall, Banasthali and Jodhpur 3 mm each, Kota 0.7 mm, Bikaner 0.6 mm and Jaipur 0.3 mm. Kotri in Bhilwara recorded 9 cm rain, followed by 8 cm in Mandalgarh, 7 cm each in Bilada and Pushkar

The maximum temperature in most parts of the state was recorded between 28.8 degrees Celsius and 39.4 degrees Celsius

The department has predicted light rains at isolated areas in the state during next 24 hours.