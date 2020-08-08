Bulandshahr: Girl alleges rape by four men

A 13-year-old girl was allegedly raped by four men in a village of Uttar Pradesh's Bulandshahr district, an official said on Saturday. According to SP City Atul Kumar Srivastava, the girl has alleged that four men entered her house on Friday night, took her to a nearby agricultural field, and then raped her.

The girl told police that her family members later found her in the field and took her home. Her family members, however, told police that they were at their house and came to know about the incident after the girl returned, Srivastava added. The accused in the case reached police station and said they did not rape the girl, the superintendent of police said.

The officer said the matter looks suspicious, however a case of rape has been registered and an investigation is underway..