Left Menu
Development News Edition

Nitish Kumar undertakes aerial survey of flood-affected areas in Bihar

Bihar Chief Minister Nitish Kumar on Saturday undertook an aerial survey of different embankments and flood-affected areas in many districts of Bhagalpur, Darbhanga, Munger, Purnia and Kosi divisions and directed the concerned authorities to carefully operate Gandak Garage.

ANI | Patna (Bihar) | Updated: 09-08-2020 05:33 IST | Created: 09-08-2020 05:33 IST
Nitish Kumar undertakes aerial survey of flood-affected areas in Bihar
The Chief Minister inspected the flood and COVID-19 situation in these areas. . Image Credit: ANI

Bihar Chief Minister Nitish Kumar on Saturday undertook an aerial survey of different embankments and flood-affected areas in many districts of Bhagalpur, Darbhanga, Munger, Purnia and Kosi divisions and directed the concerned authorities to carefully operate Gandak Garage. The Chief Minister inspected the flood and COVID-19 situation in these areas.

He said the water levels of rivers in this region are comparatively low, however, the flood situation will remain till September. He directed the officials to enhance COVID-19 testing in flood-affected areas by setting up a camp at Air Force station. He was accompanied by the state's chief secretary Deepak Kumar, principal secretary to the Chief Minister Chanchal Kumar and the WRD secretary Sanjiv Hans.

He also flew over Ganga river in Bhagalpur and Katihar districts and over many areas in Supaul, Saharsa and Bhagalpur which have been affected by the floodwaters from Kosi river. Meanwhile, flood situation continues in Muzaffarpur district as the water level of Bagmati river has risen following incessant rainfall in the region.

Over 30 teams, including those of the National Disaster Response Force (NDRF) and SDRF were deployed to tackle the floods which have affected multiple districts in Bihar on August 6, according to the Disaster Management department of the state government.According to the data released by the department on Wednesday, 16 districts in the state have been affected by the rising waters.This has resulted in the loss of 19 human lives and affected a combined population of 66,60,655. A total of 12,202 people have been shifted to relief camps as of Wednesday. The chief minister had conducted an aerial survey of flood-affected areas of the State on Wednesday. He had visited a flood relief camp and a community kitchen for flood victims in Darbhanga, one of the districts worst affected by floods. (ANI)

TRENDING

World News Roundup: Brazil COVID-19 deaths reach 100,000; Blast rocks military base in Somali capital and more

Health News Roundup: Australia's Victoria sees 'stabilisation' in new coronavirus cases; Germany's confirmed coronavirus cases rise by 1,122 to 215,336 and more

Reuters Health News Summary

Entertainment News Roundup: R&B star Lizzo to produce TV programming for Amazon's streaming service; AMC expects to reopen all international theaters in three weeks and more

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Pandemic must be impetus, not obstacle, for clean water access

To make matters worse, there are suspicions that the inadequacy of wastewater treatment methods in California, the rest of the USA, and indeed around the world may help to propagate the disease even more widely. ...

3D printing and the future of manufacturing post COVID-19

The on-demand,&#160;customizable, and localized manufacturing of product components facilitated by 3D printing has the potential to redefine manufacturing&#160;but there are certain technical, mechanical, and legal limitations that, unless ...

How UK’s 'best prepared' healthcare system failed to gauge COVID-19

The UK is proud of their public health system and its unlike any other country as around 90 percent of British public supports the founding principles of National Health Service. But without accurate data being available to stakeholders in ...

Poor on IHR capacity progress in 2019, WHO says Cambodia tops COVID-19 response

Despite being in proximity to Hubei, the original epicenter of COVID-19 pandemic, Cambodia has reported just 226 confirmed cases and zero deaths. After seeing the data, WHO appreciated Cambodias healthcare information system but experts dou...

Videos

Latest News

For self-reliant India, MSMEs and industries to be made import substitute, cost-effective: Gadkari

In order to make India self-reliant, the Ministry of Micro, Small and Medium Enterprises MSMEs and industries have to be made import substitute, cost-effective, pollution-free and indigenous, said Union Minister Nitin Gadkari. As per a stud...

Lightning D Hedman out after apparent ankle injury

Tampa Bay Lightning defenseman Victor Hedman left Saturdays game against the Philadelphia Flyers after an apparent right ankle injury in the first period and was ruled out by the team. Tracking back to defend a Flyers attack, Hedman flipped...

Man shoots sister 'for honour' in Pakistan's Karachi

A man shot his sister in the head for honour in Karachis Clifton area on Saturday, said the police. According to Dawn, the accused identified as Hasamin Qamar who shot his sister. The girl was shifted to the Jinnah Postgraduate Medical Cent...

Punjab Police busts another spurious liquor module, arrests two

The Punjab Police on Saturday busted another major spurious liquor module with the arrest of two persons from Majitha. The duo has been identified as Gurwinder Singh and Lovepreet Singh.Gurwinder Singh and Lovepreet Singh were following a P...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020