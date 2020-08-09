7 killed in fire at Vijayawada hotel being used as COVID-19 facility
Seven people lost their lives and 30 were rescued after a fire broke out at a hotel here on Sunday, Vijayawada Police said.ANI | Vijayawada (Andhra Pradesh) | Updated: 09-08-2020 08:52 IST | Created: 09-08-2020 08:52 IST
Seven people lost their lives and 30 were rescued after a fire broke out at a hotel here on Sunday, Vijayawada Police said. Fire tenders were rushed to the spot after the incident occurred. The hotel is hired by a corporate hospital for treating COVID-19 patients.
Krishna District Collector AMD Imtiaz said the probable cause of the fire could be a short circuit. More details are awaited. (ANI)
