Telangana reports 1,982 new COVID-19 cases; 12 deaths push toll to 627

The state government last week decided to increase the number of samples to be tested daily to 40,000. On age and gender wise COVID-19 positive details, it said 65.6 per cent were male, while 34.4 per cent were female.

PTI | Hyderabad | Updated: 09-08-2020 11:47 IST | Created: 09-08-2020 11:38 IST
Representative Image. Image Credit: ANI

Telangana reported 1,982 new COVID-19 cases, taking the overall infection tally to 79,495, while the death toll mounted to 627 with 12 more fatalities. The declining trend in new positive cases (observed during the last several days) continued in the Greater Hyderabad Municipal Corporation (GHMC) with 463 fresh cases being reported.

Medchal-Malkajgiri (141), Rangareddy (139), Karimnagar (96) and Jogulamba Gadwal (93) were at the top in positive cases, a state government bulletin said on Sunday, providing data as of 8 pm on July 8. The GHMC has been the epicentre of the virus spread in the state. Districts, including Rangareddy, Medchal- Malkajgiri, Karimnagar have also been reporting a considerably large number of cases in the state.

According to the bulletin, the case fatality rate in the state was 0.78 per cent, while it was 2.03 per cent at the national level. The total number of people who have recovered from the infectious disease so far was 55,999, while 22,869 were under treatment.

The recovery rate was 70.44 per cent in the state, while it was 68.32 per cent in the country. The number of individuals in home/institutional isolation was 16,112. The number of asymptomatic cases (of those under home isolation) was 84 per cent, it said.

The bulletin said 22,925 samples were tested on August 8. Cumulatively, the number of samples tested was 6,13,231. The state government last week decided to increase the number of samples to be tested daily to 40,000.

On age and gender wise COVID-19 positive details, it said 65.6 per cent were male, while 34.4 per cent were female. The highest percentage of positive cases among various age groups continues to be in the 31-40 group which was 25 per cent (male-17.7 and female-7.3).

On comorbidities status among deaths, it said the percentage of deaths due to comorbidities was 53.87 per cent. The percentage of deaths due to COVID-19 was 46.13 per cent.

The number of vacant regular, oxygen and ICU beds were 11,643 and 4,352 and 1,889 respectively, the bulletin said. It said RT-PCR/CBNAAT/TRUENAT testing facilities in the government were 16 and 23 in the private sector. It also said 323 rapid antigen testing centres have been set up by the government.

The bulletin provided a list of laboratories, rapid antigen testing centres, details on the status of beds in government and private hospitals, the lists of containment zones in GHMC and in different districts. The bulletin said the government has made elaborate arrangements for treating COVID-19 patients and that sufficient beds are available in government hospitals.

The call centre number for helpline, telemedicine and grievances is 104. People can contact 9154170960 on WhatsApp for any grievances pertaining to private hospitals/laboratories, the bulletin added.

