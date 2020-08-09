Left Menu
Development News Edition

Isha Foundation to plant 1.1 crore saplings in Cauvery basin

The campaign was started last year by founder of Isha Foundation, a spiritual organisation, Sadhguru Jaggi Vasudev. "Within November this year, 1.1 crore saplings will be planted across the Cauvery basin in private farmlands in Karnataka and Tamil Nadu," the Isha Foundation said in a statement.

PTI | Bengaluru | Updated: 09-08-2020 14:28 IST | Created: 09-08-2020 14:28 IST
Isha Foundation to plant 1.1 crore saplings in Cauvery basin

Bengaluru, Aug 9 (PTI): The 'Cauvery Calling' campaign, to revitalise river Cauvery, is to plant 1.1 crore saplings across the river basin by November this year. The campaign was started last year by founder of Isha Foundation, a spiritual organisation, Sadhguru Jaggi Vasudev.

"Within November this year, 1.1 crore saplings will be planted across the Cauvery basin in private farmlands in Karnataka and Tamil Nadu," the Isha Foundation said in a statement. The foundation said the campaign promotes tree-based agriculture on private farmland in the Cauvery basin and aims to enable over 50 lakh farmers to plant 242 crore high-value trees on their farms for economic gain.

This would not only put one-third of the river basin under shade and improve soil health and groundwater tables but would also increase farmer income, the foundation said. The campaign would recharge all water bodies in the region, including augmenting source flow of river Cauvery, the foundation said.

TRENDING

World News Roundup: Brazil COVID-19 deaths reach 100,000; Blast rocks military base in Somali capital and more

Health News Roundup: Australia's Victoria sees 'stabilisation' in new coronavirus cases; Germany's confirmed coronavirus cases rise by 1,122 to 215,336 and more

Reuters Health News Summary

Kerala plane crash: Family of Co-Pilot Captain Akhilesh Kumar mourns his death

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Pandemic must be impetus, not obstacle, for clean water access

To make matters worse, there are suspicions that the inadequacy of wastewater treatment methods in California, the rest of the USA, and indeed around the world may help to propagate the disease even more widely. ...

3D printing and the future of manufacturing post COVID-19

The on-demand,&#160;customizable, and localized manufacturing of product components facilitated by 3D printing has the potential to redefine manufacturing&#160;but there are certain technical, mechanical, and legal limitations that, unless ...

How UK’s 'best prepared' healthcare system failed to gauge COVID-19

The UK is proud of their public health system and its unlike any other country as around 90 percent of British public supports the founding principles of National Health Service. But without accurate data being available to stakeholders in ...

Poor on IHR capacity progress in 2019, WHO says Cambodia tops COVID-19 response

Despite being in proximity to Hubei, the original epicenter of COVID-19 pandemic, Cambodia has reported just 226 confirmed cases and zero deaths. After seeing the data, WHO appreciated Cambodias healthcare information system but experts dou...

Videos

Latest News

4 dead, 5 injured as MUV hits truck in C'garh's Mahasamund

Four people were killed and five injured on Sunday when their multi utility vehicle crashed into a stationary truck on National Highway 53 in Chhattisgarhs Mahasamund district, police said. The incident took place in the early hours of the ...

Delhi's education board to be operational by next year; not to be imposed on govt schools: Sisodia

Delhis own school education board is expected to be operational by next year, however, unlike other states it will not be imposed on government schools, according to Deputy Chief Minister Manish Sisodia. Giving details of plans for setting ...

Saudi Aramco half-year profits plunge 50% from virus impact

Saudi Aramcos net income plunged by 50 in the first half of the year, according to figures published on Sunday, offering a revealing glimpse into the impact of the coronavirus pandemic on one of the worlds biggest oil producers. Profits for...

Cong must find full-term president to arrest perception of being 'rudderless': Tharoor

The Congress must expedite the process of finding a full-term president to arrest the growing public perception that the party is adrift and rudderless, senior Congress leader Shashi Tharoor said on Sunday. Tharoor also said that he cert...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020