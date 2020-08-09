Isha Foundation to plant 1.1 crore saplings in Cauvery basin

Bengaluru, Aug 9 (PTI): The 'Cauvery Calling' campaign, to revitalise river Cauvery, is to plant 1.1 crore saplings across the river basin by November this year. The campaign was started last year by founder of Isha Foundation, a spiritual organisation, Sadhguru Jaggi Vasudev.

"Within November this year, 1.1 crore saplings will be planted across the Cauvery basin in private farmlands in Karnataka and Tamil Nadu," the Isha Foundation said in a statement. The foundation said the campaign promotes tree-based agriculture on private farmland in the Cauvery basin and aims to enable over 50 lakh farmers to plant 242 crore high-value trees on their farms for economic gain.

This would not only put one-third of the river basin under shade and improve soil health and groundwater tables but would also increase farmer income, the foundation said. The campaign would recharge all water bodies in the region, including augmenting source flow of river Cauvery, the foundation said.