Inflow of 90,000 cusecs pushes Mettur Dam level to 75.83 feet

The inflow, which was 55,000 cusecs on Saturday, increased to 90,000 cusecs this morning, raising the water level by five feet following the release of surplus water from Cauvery river in Karnataka, official sources said. While the outflow from the dam, the Stanley Reservoir, the lifeline of farmers in the delta region, was 1,000 cusecs, the available water in the reservoir was 36.

PTI | Coimbatore | Updated: 09-08-2020 15:05 IST | Created: 09-08-2020 15:05 IST
Due to the heavy inflow, the water-level in the Mettur Dam in Salem district on Sunday stood at 75.83 feet against the capacity of 120 feet. The inflow, which was 55,000 cusecs on Saturday, increased to 90,000 cusecs this morning, raising the water level by five feet following the release of surplus water from Cauvery river in Karnataka, official sources said.

While the outflow from the dam, the Stanley Reservoir, the lifeline of farmers in the delta region, was 1,000 cusecs, the available water in the reservoir was 36. 72 tmc against 93.47 tmc, they said.

