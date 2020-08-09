Karnataka Health Minister B Sriramulu tests COVID-19 positive
Karnataka Health Minister B Sriramulu on Sunday said he has tested positive for coronavirus and has been hospitalised here. "Following fever, I got myself tested and found to be infected by coronavirus," Sriramulu tweeted on Sunday. He has been admitted to the Government Bowring hospital in the city for treatment.PTI | Bengaluru | Updated: 09-08-2020 18:34 IST | Created: 09-08-2020 18:34 IST
He has been admitted to the Government Bowring hospital in the city for treatment. The Minister said he is praying to God to heal him soon so that he can get back to public work at the earliest.
Sriramulu is the fifth minister in Karnataka to have tested positive for coronavirus. Prior to him, Chief Minister B S Yediyurappa, Forest Minister Anand Singh, Tourism Minister C T Ravi, B C Patil were found infected by the virus.
Besides him, leader of opposition Siddaramaiah too tested COVID-19 positive. Yediyurappa and Siddaramaiah are undergoing treatment in a private hospital, where their condition is said to be stable.
