Light rains in Delhi

A brief spell of light rains and cloudy weather brought the mercury slightly down in Delhi on Sunday. The India Meteorological Department (IMD) said light rains were reported from many places in the national capital, including the IGI airport, Dwarka, Safdarjung and Bahadurgarh.

The Safdarjung Observatory gauged 1 mm rainfall, while the Ridge and Lodhi Road weather stations recorded 7 mm and 1.6 mm precipitation respectively. The rains brought the mercury down to 35 degrees Celsius, the weatherman said.

The IMD said moderate to heavy rains are likely in Delhi till Wednesday. Kuldeep Srivastava, the head of the IMD's regional forecasting centre, said the monsoon trough will stay close to Delhi-NCR from Sunday to Wednesday. "During this period, southwesterly winds from the Arabian Sea and easterly winds from the Bay of Bengal will reach Haryana, Delhi-NCR and west Uttar Pradesh. A cyclonic circulation will also develop over Madhya Pradesh and adjoining Uttar Pradesh at the same time," he said.

"As a result, moderate rains, including one or two spells of intense shower, will occur over Delhi," Srivastava said. Heavy rainfall is also predicted at isolated places in eastern and western Uttar Pradesh, eastern Rajasthan, Haryana, northern Punjab, Uttarakhand and Himachal Pradesh.

Fairly widespread rainfall will occur over northwest India except for western Rajasthan, the IMD said. After more than normal rainfall in July, monsoonal precipitation has so far remained subdued in Delhi in August.

The Safdarjung Observatory, which provides representative figures for the city, has recorded just 20.9 mm rainfall in August so far against the normal of 83.7 mm, a deficiency of 75 per cent. The Palam and Lodhi Road weather stations have recorded 40 per cent and 76 per cent less rains respectively in August.