Nagaland on Sunday reported 93 new COVID-19 cases, including 42 armed forces personnel, taking the northeastern state's tally to 2,781, an official said. Eleven people recovered from COVID-19 on Sunday, taking the total number of recoveries to 904, he said. Dimapur district has the highest number of COVID-19 cases at 1,498 followed by Kohima (596), Peren (260), Mon (240), Zunheboto (73), Tuensang (46), Phek (31), Mokokchung (18), Wokha (16) and Longleng (3).

PTI | Kohima | Updated: 09-08-2020 19:34 IST | Created: 09-08-2020 19:33 IST
93 new COVID-19 cases in Nagaland; tally rises to 2,781
Representative Image Image Credit: ANI

Nagaland on Sunday reported 93 new COVID-19 cases, including 42 armed forces personnel, taking the northeastern state's tally to 2,781, an official said. Of the total 2,781 COVID-19 cases, 1,866 are active as 904 people have recovered from the virus, eight have died and three have migrated to other states, the official said.

"Out of 800 samples tested, 93 new +ve cases have been detected. 62 in Dimapur, 20 in Kohima, 8 in Peren, 2 in Mon & 1 in Zunheboto. Contact tracing is fully put in force & all primary contacts are kept under self isolation to avoid further transmission," Health and Family Welfare minister S Pangnyu Phom tweeted. State Nodal Officer for Integrated Disease Surveillance Programme Dr Nyan Kikon said of the 93 cases detected on Sunday, 42 are from armed forces, while 28 are traced contacts, 16 returnees and seven frontline workers.

Kikon said of the total 2,781 COVID-19 cases in the state, 1,226 are armed forces and paramilitary forces personnel. Nagaland reported its first COVID-19 case on May 25.

The state recorded its highest single day spike of 276 cases on August 4. Eleven people recovered from COVID-19 on Sunday, taking the total number of recoveries to 904, he said.

Dimapur district has the highest number of COVID-19 cases at 1,498 followed by Kohima (596), Peren (260), Mon (240), Zunheboto (73), Tuensang (46), Phek (31), Mokokchung (18), Wokha (16) and Longleng (3). Kiphire district has so far not reported any case of COVID-19.

